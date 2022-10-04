Patriots Plan, Please: More Bailey, No Brian - Rookie Zappe Should Replace Mac Jones

We've seen enough.

Of Bailey Zappe. And, yes, of Brian Hoyer.

When Mac Jones recovers from his sprained ankle, he's still the starting quarterback of the New England Patriots. But until that happens, the job should belong to not the 14-year veteran but rather the rookie with 10 drives of NFL experience.

Hoyer has crafted himself a nifty career as a journeyman. But at this point, every snap he takes is stunting the growth of New England's fourth-round draft pick.

Hoyer, who will be 37 on Oct. 13, has started for seven teams. This is his fourth go-round in Foxboro. He's 16-24 as a starter, including 12 consecutive losses for three different teams. He's had since 2009 to prove he's capable of being the guy.

Zappe is a lot of things, but mostly, he’s not Hoyer.

Bottom line: At this point in a Patriots' 2022 season already teetering toward 2023, Zappe gives New England a better chance to win. Now, and in the future.

In one poised afternoon at Lambeau Field, Zappe's ceiling came crashing upward through Hoyer's dusty, old floor.

After Hoyer was knocked out of the game on the second series after taking a hit by Packers' edge-rusher Rashan Gary, Zappe entered and ... wasn't overwhelmed by the moment. He completed 10 of 15 passes without a gaffe. He took a hit. He moved in the pocket. He managed the game. He lofted a perfect touchdown pass to DeVante Parker. He led consecutive scoring drives. He took a 9.5-point underdog and shoved it into overtime against one of the NFC's best teams. He threw fewer interceptions than Green Bay's two-time reigning MVP, Aaron Rodgers.

Zappe, in fact, became the first rookie quarterback to make his NFL debut and throw a touchdown at Lambeau Field.

Ever.

The place was built in 1957.

He's not exactly Cooper Rush going 3-0 for the Dallas Cowboys in relief of Dak Prescott, but ...

Poise. Potential. Planning.

New England is 1-3, its only victory is by three points over the woeful Pittsburgh Steelers in which they benefitted from a muffed punt to score the winning touchdown. The Patriots haven't played the Buffalo Bills yet. The have another game against the 3-1 Miami Dolphins. Don't look now, but they're in last place in the AFC East, looking up at the New York Jets.

Last year they got off to a 1-3 start, pulled it together with a seven-game winning streak and got to 9-4 in making the playoffs. But since beating the Bills on that memorably blustery Monday night last Dec. 6, the Pats are 2-7 and trending farther and farther from the glory days of No. 12.

In Jones' absence, coach Bill Belichick yearns for a bus driver. Why not give the keys to a 24-year-old with chutzpah instead of a 37-year-old with cobwebs?

"Of course, it was exciting at first. It was a dream come true to play in an NFL game," Zappe said. "It's obviously not the outcome we wanted at all. ... It really just comes down to me. I've just got to make more plays."

Right tackle Isaiah Wynn had a horrendous first half in Green Bay, giving up two sacks and committing two penalties. Result? He was benched in favor of Marcus Cannon. Regardless of situation or experience, the best player should play.

After leading a field-goal opening drive, Hoyer didn't exactly deserve being yanked. But in a franchise that knows a thing or two about injuries and their effect on the line of succession when it comes to quarterbacks (Tom Brady for Drew Bledsoe in 2001 comes to mind), it's time for Zappe to ascend to No. 2.

