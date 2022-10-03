Patriots Captain Devin McCourty: Rookies 'Really Stepped Up'

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots suffered their third loss of the season to the Green Bay Packers with a final score of 27-24, but safety Devin McCourty was impressed with the Patriots’ rookies. Taking the podium after the defeat, McCourty talked about Jack Jones, Marcus Jones, and Bailey Zappe.

"We played tough, it's a win-loss league," McCourty said. "I thought some of our young guys really stepped up and played well. We've just got to find ways to win these games."

With Mac Jones ruled out with a high ankle sprain, New England opened the game with Brian Hoyer under center. However after the veteran took a sack in the first quarter, he was taken to the locker room with a head injury and did not return.

Zappe, the fourth-round pick out of Western Kentucky, took over for Hoyer. He finished 10 of 15 for 99 yards, with one touchdown and three sacks.

"You don't care about what the third-string quarterback is doing until he has to play," McCourty said. "His consistency comes in each day working when he gets reps with the offense, working with the scout team, and doing what he has to do to improve.

"Obviously not a ton of reps, and no game reps since the preseason but he got an opportunity today and stepped up in a big way."

In the meantime, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 251 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. The 10-time Pro Bowler also made some history, throwing his 500th career touchdown pass, making him fifth all-time in NFL history.

"In the end, Rodgers was just too good," Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. "He made some throws that only Rodgers could make."

McCourty echoed those sentiments, answering how the defense kept Rodgers off his game in the first half.

"Just trying to do a good job of covering guys and make it tough," McCourty said. "I thought our pass rush did a great job today, but that's why he is who he is. When you play the great quarterbacks, you try to contain them."

New England's defense was able to confuse Rodgers in the first half, often making him look far from his normal elite self. In fact, he completed just four passes.

The Packers made halftime adjustments and Rodgers came out slinging in the second half.

As for [Jack] Jones, given the circumstances of it being his first career start, he had a phenomenal debut. The fourth-round pick out of Arizona State forced two turnovers in the first half, with the second resulting in a pick-six to give New England the 10-7 halftime lead.

"There's a reason why he's a rookie and he's out there playing," McCourty said. "He's been consistent and he's learned as training camp has gone on. He's done a good job of the mistakes he's made of learning from them and not making them again."

Last but certainly not least, [Marcus] Jones showed he is the most electric kickoff returner the Patriots have had since Cordarrelle Patterson. Jones went on a tear with a 29-punt return to give Zappe some great field position in the second quarter then he ripped off another 20-yarder to set the offense up at midfield during overtime.

Jones was arguably the best return man in college football last year, so he likely just secured that spot on the Patriots from here on out.

The Patriots will be back home when they host the Detroit Lions next Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1:00 pm. ET.

You can follow Kevin Tame Jr. on Twitter @Kevin_Tame

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook