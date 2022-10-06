Skip to main content

On Throwback Takeover Weekend, Can 'Pat Patriot' Play QB For New England?

Gillette Stadium will be draped in a vintage 1980s look Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

We still don't know who will be under center Sunday for the New England Patriots

But we're certain who is going to be on the side of their helmets.

Mac Jones? Brian Hoyer? Bailey Zappe? On a throwback takeover weekend reserved for the team's more colorful past, they all have to make room for Pat Patriot. While the current squad tries to avoid starting 1-4 for the first time since 2000 against the seemingly inviting Detroit Lions, fans at Gillette Stadium will be treated a flavor of a yesteryear when wins were much easier to come by.

Among the turn-back-the-clock changes:

*Vintage throwback red uniforms featuring the lovable, iconic Pat logo (last worn in 2011).

*The stadium's field wrap, which runs the entire length of the bowl lining the field and field flags which lead the team out of the tunnel.

*Rally towels, which will be given out to all fans in attendance.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

*Even the door to the players' locker room.

All will draped in 1980s vibe.

NFL Hall of Famer Andre Tippett, who wore the red jerseys in his playing days, will open the door for the team as the Pats run onto the field, preceded by an opening video with shots of the uniform for the in-game presentation.

As of Wednesday morning, New England's entire social media and web presence was decked out with Pat Patriot logos and other graphics reminiscent of the past.

At this point, the only thing missing for a perfect old-school weekend would be the return of quarterback Steve Grogan. Of course, No. 12 would also - always - be a sight for sore eyes as well.

Follow Richie Whitt on Twitter

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

In This Article (2)

New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

3AFF5025-9BC8-442D-AA1F-BF9BF2319B3C
News

Patriots-Lions Injury Report: Mac Jones Upgraded, Hoyer Status?

By Mike D'Abate
741A9A42-69C4-4056-B48F-0AA9E2B6A8F1
News

New England Patriots Sign OL Marcus Cannon To Active Roster

By Patriots Country Staff
E320390E-5C2F-4F19-9A72-FE13EDE2BCC9
News

Patriots Belichick Provides ‘State Of The QBs’ Update; Who Starts Sunday?

By Mike D'Abate
Snip20221005_2
News

Another Patriots Offensive Weapon Out With Injury: Who'll Miss Sunday vs. Lions?

By Geoff Magliocchetti
Patriots WR Tyquan Thornton
News

Need For Speed: Patriots Rookie WR Tyquan Thornton Close To Return?

By Mike D'Abate
aaron jack
News

Aaron Rodgers 'Disrespected' Patriots, Brags New England Rookie

By Mike Fisher
Patriots - Throwback Uniforms
News

Perfect Cure For Patriots Sick Offense: Here Come Lions

By Richie Whitt
QB Garrett Gilbert
News

Patriots To Sign Ex Cowboys QB Garrett Gilbert As Jones, Hoyer Insurance

By Mike D'Abate