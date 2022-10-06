We still don't know who will be under center Sunday for the New England Patriots

But we're certain who is going to be on the side of their helmets.

Mac Jones? Brian Hoyer? Bailey Zappe? On a throwback takeover weekend reserved for the team's more colorful past, they all have to make room for Pat Patriot. While the current squad tries to avoid starting 1-4 for the first time since 2000 against the seemingly inviting Detroit Lions, fans at Gillette Stadium will be treated a flavor of a yesteryear when wins were much easier to come by.

Among the turn-back-the-clock changes:

*Vintage throwback red uniforms featuring the lovable, iconic Pat logo (last worn in 2011).

*The stadium's field wrap, which runs the entire length of the bowl lining the field and field flags which lead the team out of the tunnel.

*Rally towels, which will be given out to all fans in attendance.

*Even the door to the players' locker room.

All will draped in 1980s vibe.

NFL Hall of Famer Andre Tippett, who wore the red jerseys in his playing days, will open the door for the team as the Pats run onto the field, preceded by an opening video with shots of the uniform for the in-game presentation.

As of Wednesday morning, New England's entire social media and web presence was decked out with Pat Patriot logos and other graphics reminiscent of the past.

At this point, the only thing missing for a perfect old-school weekend would be the return of quarterback Steve Grogan. Of course, No. 12 would also - always - be a sight for sore eyes as well.

