Buy? Sell? Patriots' Trade Deadline Strategy

To barter or bestow ... what should the New England Patriots do as the NFL trade deadline looms?

The Patriots (4-4) are in an intriguing, if not precarious, spot as the hours dwindle, currently sitting within striking distance of the second consecutive playoff spot in the still-unfolding and developing post-Tom Brady era. An "Any Given Sunday" approach has never been more popular in today's NFL ... especially with parity, perhaps disguised as modern mediocrity, more prevalent than ever ... but others feel like the team should instead build for newer, brighter affairs, erasing the first layers of post-Brady activities to draw newer and ideally, better and more assure ones.

There is a realistic case for both ...

The Case to Buy

The NFL playoffs' most bittersweet tradition may be the networks' cameras panning over to the losing team's sidelines when the result is assured, accompanied by a soundtrack of the announcers praising the downtrodden players and assuring any fans still watching that they'll "be back here in no time."

But if that was indeed the case, the Jacksonville Jaguars would be working on an AFC dynasty and Matt Nagy might still be coaching the Chicago Bears. Tanking, or any variation thereof, is a tired exercise in any sport... why should players sow for rewards they'll never get to reap? ... and it's especially silly in the NFL, where there are only 17 opportunities to prove both your professional and postseason worth as opposed to the 82 of, say, the NBA or NHL.

Even discounting the "anything can happen" nature of football's postseason, there's enough in Foxboro to stage a run: the Matthew Judon/Deatrich Wise-led pass rush has been dangerous and the secondary is boosted by names old (Devin McCourty) and new (Jonathan Jones). Yes, the Patriots have issues on offense that need to be solved, but Rhamondre Stevenson is turning himself into a consistent playmaker. Several offensive acquisitions need to step up, but there have been several signs that the Patriots resemble a "one piece away"-type group. Whether that's at quarterback, receiver, or elsewhere remains to be seen, but a move at the deadline would help them cash in on that potential.

Just to be clear, it's highly unlikely the Patriots trade for a quarterback, especially with the current conundrum under center. The Bailey Zappe fad may be over (for now), but even if the Patriots wanted to fully move on from Mac Jones, there's simply too much invested in him (highest draft pick used on a thrower since Drew Bledsoe's famous arrival in 1993) to move on so quickly. Adding an asset at the deadline could help Jones close in the franchise potential he's flashed on several occasions. The Zappe phenomenon makes it easy to forget, after all, that Jones was able to help thrust the team into the aforementioned postseason spot. Making a move now could make up for the relative inactivity over the spring.

The Case to Sell (or stand Pat)

Sure, the Patriots are at .500 and more than alive in the crowded apartment below the AFC's penthouse currently occupied by Buffalo and Kansas City. One could argue that Baltimore and Tennessee are on the elevator up, but that's a discussion for another day.

But one can argue that if the NFL formed its postseason bracket in the same nature as the College Football Playoff, the Patriots would have some major work to do. Their Week 7 victims from Cleveland provided panache to their 38-15 victory by demolishing Cincinnati on Monday, but respective narrow and shutout victories over Pittsburgh and Detroit are no longer impressive. Even taking the Green Bay Packers to overtime doesn't hold the weight it did at the time and who knows how sterling Sunday's win over the New York Jets will look in a week or two.

Is there any one or more trade targets out there that are going to put New England over the hump preventing them from beating the Bills (whom they still face twice over the prior nine games)? Every playoff hopeful will undoubtedly point to the Los Angeles Rams poo-pooing the draft in their efforts to land championship difference-makers Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller and the widened playoff picture only adds more contenders to that list.

New England, especially in the Bill Belichick era, has never really been one for instant gratification, opting to play the longer, lasting, developmental game. Should they really try to pin the meat of the immediate post-Brady era on one season? Belichick could be tempted to do so, especially with some questioning his impact and legacy in the wake of Brady absconding to Florida, but there's likely no use in the Patriots punting picks when there's so much uncertainty on the current roster, especially in the post important and impactful position of all.

