Patriots Trade Deadline Rumors: Jakobi Meyers, Damien Harris and Jabrill Peppers On the Block?

The New England Patriots remain in last place in the AFC East, but it's a "good last place'' as they are 4-4 following the win over the Jets. Oh, and they are coached by Bill Belichick - all of which makes it difficult to determine - for us and maybe even for Belichick himself - to identify whether the Pats are ...

Playoff contenders or pretenders? And therefore ...

Buyers or sellers.

If New England chooses to sell? Multiple names are being tossed around the rumor mill as the Tuesday afternoon trade deadline approaches. To wit ...

*Does the emergence of Rhamondre Stevenson mean that the Pats should budge as teams call on Damien Harris?

*Is Jabrill Peppers expendable?

*What to do with offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn?

*Jakobi Myers may be the best case study of all when it comes to New England's buy/sell status. He's the team's leading receiver with 33 targets, 26 receptions and 355 yards, and if the plan is to win, he helps you do that. But ...

*What about other receivers DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne?

Our prediction: Meyers and Parker are unlikely to be traded, based on their prominent respective roles in New England’s offense, but both Agholor and Bourne remain intriguing options for inquiring teams. And yet, there are other factors beyond true contention to consider. In the case of Bourne? He is currently playing on the second of a three-year, team-friendly contract, and he's a chemistry fit with quarterback Mac Jones.

Chemistry. Contracts. Contention. And one other thing: We've seen it suggested that New England could collect a handful of "third-round picks'' for this collection of names. We're dubious about teams paying that much for guys who the Pats might consider semi-expendable. ... and therefore we're dubious about the deadline being an earth-shattering one in New England.

