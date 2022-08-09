Patriots Training Camp Notebook Day 10: Draft Pick Finally Practices

FOXBORO — Following a pair of off days on Saturday and Sunday, the New England Patriots returned to the practice field on Monday afternoon for their 10th day of training camp practices.

With a heat advisory in effect, the Pats opted for a 4 p.m. start time, and once again practiced wearing full pads. As they prepare for their preseason opener on Thursday against the New York Giants, the Patriots are intent on sharpening their skills on both sides of the ball.

They did so on defense … not so much on offense.

The highlights from the Patriots’ practice fields.

Roll Call:

Running back James White continues to be the only Patriot remaining on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, while rookie offensive lineman Andrew Stuber is the only Patriot presently residing on the non-football injury (NFI) list. White and Stueber were the only players absent from practice.

Chasen Hines, New England’s sixth-round draft choice from LSU, made his practice debut, thus indicating his removal from NFI.

After leaving Thursday’s practice with a leg injury (and subsequently sitting out Friday’s in-stadium session), linebacker Jahlani Tavai returned to practice.

In addition to the returns of both Hines and Tavai, running back Rhamondre Stevenson, linebacker Matt Judon, safety Jabrill Peppers and tight end Dalton Keene were all present for practice on Monday.

Right tackle Isaiah Wynn was limited and therefore did not participate in team drills.

Quarterback Snapshot:

As the prognostications of doom began to mount regarding his performance, starter Mac Jones delivered a tale of two showings on Monday afternoon. Jones was sharp in 7-on-7 drills, completing all seven pass attempts, while working the intermediate area of the field and finding wide receiver DeVante Parker for a jump-ball touchdown. However, Jones struggled in 11-on-11s, finding himself under constant pressure in the backfield and oftentimes out of step with his pass catchers. Jones finished the drills completing 19-of-29, with one interception by cornerback Jalen Mills, intended for receiver Kendrick Bourne.

Rookie Bailey Zappe completed seven passes, mostly working against the Pats third-string defense. He was intercepted by rookie cornerback Jack Jones.

Veteran Brian Hoyer finished 7-of-11, seeing much of his time in the waning moments of practice during two-minute drills. Hoyer was intercepted once by safety Joshuah Bledsoe.

Thornton Takes The Day:

Despite the Pats dismal display on offense, rookie Tyquan Thornton was the lone bright spot. The Baylor product showcased his speed against cornerbacks Malcolm Butler and Terrance Mitchell. Despite dusting both defensive backs, While Butler was able to break up Jones’ first underthrown pass, Thornton rebounded to connect with the quarterback against Mitchell. While it may be early, Thornton continues to demonstrate an ability to adapt to the pro game sooner than expected.

Defense Dominates:

While their offensive counterparts failed to provide sufficient standout performers, the defense certainly has its share of notables. The Pats front seven took full advantage of a porous offensive line during 11-on-11s. Defensive linemen Carl Davis and Christian Barmore, as well as linebackers Matthew Judon, Raekwon McMillan, Anfernee Jennings, and Harvey Langi had would-be sacks during team drills.

Not to be outdone, the Patriots secondary saw several of its members making key plays. Rookie Jack Jones led all defensive backs with two pass break-ups, with Terrence Mitchell, Marcus Jones, Malcolm Butler, Joejuan Williams, and Kyle Dugger all contributing break-ups during one-on-one drills. .

Outside the Slot:

Generally considered one of the top slot cornerbacks in the NFL, Jonathan Jones was moved out of position to play outside cornerback for several team drills. We briefly saw this move last Friday during the Patriots in-stadium practice. Jones has long been the Patriots slot cornerback, but moving him outside allows the team to see an alignment with rookie Marcus Jones or Myles Bryant in the slot.

Andrews Holds Court:

At the conclusion of practice, center and team captain David Andrews held an extended huddle with the offense. Emotional, yet pointed in his delivery, Andrews appeared to address the team’s subpar offensive performance. With Jones often finding himself under duress, the Pats are in need of improvement when providing protection for their quarterback, as well as opening up opportunities for the run game. Perhaps the tongue-lashing from their longtime captain will be the catalyst for an offensive turnaround … just in time for Thursday’s matchup with the Giants.

The Patriots will return to the practice fields on Tuesday for their 11th training camp practice of 2022.

Practice is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.. and will be open to the public. Gates are set to open at 3 p.m.