Patriots' Veteran WR On Sputtering Training Camp Offense: 'Growing Pains'

FOXBORO – It is no surprise that the New England Patriots offense is going through some drastic changes. Not just in the personnel department, but also in the scheme.

Josh McDaniels, now the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, took a number of offensive assistants with him. That opened the door for the Patriots to change up the way their offense is taught to players.

Head coach Bill Belichick used the word “streamlined” a number of times throughout the summer and the players have expressed the same view. Offensive players such as receiver Kendrick Bourne, quarterback Mac Jones and offensive tackle Trent Brown have all said the new changes are a way to make the offense become faster.

But one player on the offensive side of the ball is admitting he has faced some challenges learning the new system.

“It’s definitely been something to get used to,” wide receiver Jakobi Meyers told NFL Network recently. “It’s like they say with change at all, any change is kind of hard. There’s going to be growing pains, and I think we’re going through that stage."

The former undrafted free agent is entering his fourth season with the Patriots and, although the offense has sputtered during training camp, reminds that hope remains to figure it out before the Sept. 11 opening in Miami.

“This is the kind of place where they want everything perfect, so it’s just — change and perfection are kind of a hard mix,” Meyers said. “We’ve kind of been going through it, but at the same time, I think it’s a great learning experience. The fact that we’re all doing it together is actually pretty good for us.”

Meyers is currently in a contract season after signing his restricted free-agent tag earlier this offseason and although there is still time to iron some of the wrinkles out, the end result is still the same.

“We understand we did things a certain way before," Meyers said, "but it’s not about that anymore.”