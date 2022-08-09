Patriots Training Camp Studs/Duds Day 10: Offense Sputters ... Again

FOXBORO – After a two-day hiatus, the New England Patriots were back in action for another training camp session. The practice featured a lot more physicality than the previous days and showcased a consistent weakness that has been evident all summer. Here are the players who stood out.

STUD: CB Marcus Jones

The third-round selection out of Houston had one of his strongest days as a pro today. In addition to returning punts, which has become his regular routine, he also recorded two passes defended. And they were not just normal breakups. The second PBU was a hyper-athletic leap to knock the ball out of the receiver’s hands. He has also rotated in with the starting unit, so expect a big first season for Jones.

DUD: QB Mac Jones

Sure, Jones was perfect during his first session of 7-on-7s. But after that, he seemed flustered. An interception to Jalen Mills on an ugly lob pass, followed up by a should-have-been caught ball by cornerback Myles Bryant, led to an earful from Joe Judge. But the miscommunications seemed to continue with Jones missing open receivers and leaky offensive line play forcing the play to extend outside the pocket. Overall, Jones’ struggles summed up the day for the Patriots’ offense.

STUD: WR Tyquan Thornton

Thornton had a fantastic day on Monday, including leaving a pair of defenders in the dust during one-on-one drills. Add that solid performance against the defensive backs to an impressive session during 11-on-11s, which saw the receiver snag a few passes against Jack Jones, and the Baylor rookie continues to trend upwards as the summer progresses.

DUD: Offensive Line

In what sounds like a broken record, the offense, more specifically the offensive line, has struggled immensely at the start of camp. Struggles with protecting the quarterbacks, losing contain on the edges and getting blown up at the line of scrimmage are just some of the things that have been constant in the trenches. Although David Andrews admits they are still working some things out, the consistency of which the errors are made are alarming.

STUD: CB Joejuan Williams

As he enters his fourth season, Williams has found himself on a downward slide as training camp continues. But today was a step in the right direction. Williams had a number of wins against the wide receiver as well as an interception against Mac Jones. In a crowded secondary, stacking days like today can only help Williams.

DUD: LB Ronnie Perkins

After missing all of his rookie season, Perkins has been heralded as some as the biggest breakout candidate for the 2022 season. Instead, the outside linebacker ended up on his back in both of his one-on-one drills against the offensive line. With some edge rushers stepping up during camp (looking at you Anfernee Jennings), the slipping of Perkins on the depth chart is not a welcome sight for the fans who had such high expectations.

The New England offense will look to get back into the swing of things, as the team will practice again at 4 p.m. tomorrow. Gates will open to the public at 3 p.m.