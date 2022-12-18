Patriots vs. Raiders: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report

The Patriots conclude their trip out west against a familiar face and the Las Vegas Raiders.

The New England Patriots face the Las Vegas Raiders in the desert on Sunday as coach Bill Belichick and the team re-familiarize themselves with an old friend in Raiders coach Josh McDaniels.

McDaniels took over as head coach of Las Vegas last offseason and has had somewhat of a rough go at it. Belichick and Co. hope that continues at least through this weekend.

The Patriots took a different approach in preparation this week. After beating the Cardinals 27-13 in Glendale last Monday night, they remained in Arizona rather than making the trip back home.

The win put New England at 7-6 and in the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC. But the two teams immediately on the Patriots' tail - the Chargers and Jets - have identical 7-6 records.

Belichick decided rather than have his team make two cross-country trips in the span of one week, he'd stay out west to help the team focus on the game, not the travel.

“It's definitely a good thing,” quarterback Mac Jones said on Boston radio station WEEI. “It's important to realize we're out here to do a job. It's great weather out here, and it's a great opportunity to have a really good week and to carry that over to Vegas.”

WHAT: New England Patriots (7-6) at Las Vegas Raiders (5-8)

WHERE: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada (65,000)

WHEN: Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, 4:05 p.m. ET

TELEVISION: FOX / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: 98.5 FM The Sports Hub

SPREAD: New England Patriots +1.5

TOTAL: 44.5

MONEYLINE: Patriots +100, Raiders -118

