Skip to main content

Acrobatic Agholor Gives Patriots Halftime Lead

The New England Patriots are locked in a tight Week 2 showdown with the Steelers in Pittsburgh.

The New England Patriots entered their Week 2 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers needing to show some signs of life in an offense that had been much maligned for the better part of the past two months. 

Thought they unquestionably looked more efficient, a handful of questionable decisions perhaps led to leaving several points on the board. Still, New England finished the half strong. 

Despite his early-week struggles with back spasms and stomach illness, Jones is in the lineup. The 24-year-old completed 10 passes for 143 yards with one touchdowns and one interception in the first half. 

Nelson Agholor led all receivers with four catches for 80 yards and a touchdown catch. Damien Harris was New England’s leading rusher with five carries for 25 yards. 

The Pats first offensive drive of the game was a 13-yard, 77-play trek, which was capped by a 28-yard field goal by kicker Nick Folk. Though the Pats’ offensive strategy was called into question right up to kickoff for Sunday’s game, they demonstrated a sound mix of pass plays to spread the ball. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

New England’s defensive highlight came on Pittsburgh’s second drive of the first quarter. Facing 1st and 10 from the New England 42-yard line, Steelers’ quarterback Mitch Trubisky attempted to find wideout Dionte Johnson deep. However, Pats linebacker Mack Wilson demonstrated solid field awareness and notable athleticism in tipping Trubisky’s ill-advised throw. The ball fell into the hands of Jalen Mills, who was in great position to field the interception. 

With time expiring in the first quarter, Jones returned the momentum to Pittsburgh on a difficult drive. He missed a wide-open Lil’Jordan Humphrey off play-action for a big play, which was an eventual incompletion to running back Rhamondre Stevenson. Two plays later, Jones attempted a pass against cover-two intended for wideout DeVante Parker. Despite having both Nelson Agholor and Jakobi Meyers open underneath for first-down yardage, Jones attempted to find Parker for the big play. The throw was intercepted by Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

The Pats would finally find the end zone in their final drive of the first half on an eight-play, 74 yard drive. At 3rd and 3 from the Steelers’ 44-yard line, Jones hit Agholor for a 44-yard strike, putting the Pats on top 10-3, following a successful Folk extra point. 

The second half is set to kick off shortly, with the Patriots set to receive, from Acrisure Stadium. 

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

In This Article (1)

New England Patriots
New England Patriots

Patriots QB Mac Jones (10), RB Damien Harris (37)
News

Patriots vs. Steelers Week 2: How to Watch, Betting Odds

By Timm Hamm
Jakobi Meyers
News

Patriots WR Questions Offense

By Mike D'Abate
9924D416-9226-48BD-AC58-4A66702AED0F
News

Patriots vs. Steelers: Mac Jones, Najee Harris and Week 2 Inactives

By Mike D'Abate
tomlin belichick
News

Patriots at Steelers: 'Must-Win' for Coach Bill Belichick, Predicts Rob Ninkovich

By Mike Fisher
Patriots QB Mac Jones (10), WR Kendrick Bourne (84)
News

Patriots vs. Steelers: 3 to Watch

By Mike D'Abate
New England Patriots safety Joshuah Bledsoe (24) walks to the practice field at the Patriots training camp at Gillette Stadium.
News

Patriots Roster Moves Ahead Of Showdown With Steelers

By Mike D'Abate
Bill-Belichick-flew-solo-to-make-N_Keal-Harry-pick
News

Patriots Owner Doubting Coach Bill Belichick Over 'Controversial' Roster Move?

By Mike Fisher
May 26, 2022; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight ends Zach Gentry (81) and Pat Freiermuth (88) participate in organized team activities at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
News

Patriots Problem: Steelers Tight Ends?

By Mike D'Abate