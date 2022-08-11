Skip to main content

Patriots' First Preseason Drive: How Does Defense Look?

Breaking down the New England Patriots defense on the New York Giants' first drive.

FOXBORO, Mass. -- It's here. Football season is here. With a swing of his leg, Jake Bailey officially kicked off the New England Patriots preseason.

The defense started with its second-string players, whereas the New York Giants offense consisted of the starters.

After stuffing a run from Giants running back Saquon Barkley for three yards and a sweep to receiver Darius Slayton for two, the team gave up a scramble up the middle to quarterback Daniel Jones for a seven-yard gain and a first down on third-and-5.

The defense struggled briefly from there. The defense gave up two straight 17-yard competitions -- one on a screen pass and another on a play-action slant pass.

Though the defense did force another third down inside the 30-yard line, the Pats had too many men on the field and the penalty gave New York a first town on third-and-5.

Yet, the defense remained stout in the red zone, stuffing two runs and forcing an incompletion on a levels concept -- the pass breakup went to veteran Malcolm Butler.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

New York converted the chip shot field goal for a 3-0 lead.

Importantly, the defensive line looked stout at times, with the secondary showing hints of slow play. With the offense line struggling for the Patriots throughout camp, this early success from the defensive line offers some promise entering the season.

As a whole, this is the first true scrimmage for the 2022 Patriots. After a surprisingly light training camp with multiple days of padded practice but very little actual contact, initial growing pains are to be expected. Especially considering the offense's well-publicized struggles.

On the other side of the field is a Giants squad led by new coach Brian Daboll. A former Patriots assistant and most recently the Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator, he was the engineer of one of the most explosive passing attacks in recent football memory last season.

Despite New York quarterback Daniel Jones struggling to live up to his No. 6 overall draft hype, Daboll's presence as an offensive mastermind presents a solid challenge for the Patriots defense.

gettyimages-1242268250-612x612
News

Patriots Preseason Opener: Why Isn't Mac Jones Playing?

By Mike D'Abate1 hour ago
71442B48-09D7-4448-B2FA-90D1FAFCE75F
News

Tom Brady Praises James White: ‘Perfect’ Patriots Career

By Mike D'Abate2 hours ago
giants patriots preseason
News

Patriots vs. Giants Preseason Game 1: How to Watch

By Timm Hamm3 hours ago
C59AF316-A278-48C8-966B-3E1E92131059
News

Patriots vs. Giants: 3 To Watch - DEFENSE

By Mike D'Abate5 hours ago
F03C4DC5-0C34-4C55-A2D4-9BB5CCCDAD32
News

James White Retires: ‘Super’ Patriots Legacy

By Mike D'Abate6 hours ago
download
News

Patriots Rookies Receive Preseason Jersey Numbers: What Will Strange, Thornton Wear?

By Ethan Hurwitz7 hours ago
Patriots RB James White
News

Patriots Super Bowl Hero James White Retires: NFL Tracker

By Patriots Country Staff8 hours ago
gettyimages-826186172-612x612
News

Preseason Reunion: Former Patriots Returning As New York Giants

By Ethan Hurwitz9 hours ago