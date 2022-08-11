Skip to main content

Preseason Reunion: Former Patriots Returning As New York Giants

There are a few reunions to examine as both teams prepare for their preseason matchup.

FOXBORO – The 2022 preseason has finally arrived and with that, we are just one step closer from the NFL season officially kicking off. New faces will join teams across the league and some familiar friends will go against their former teammates.

The same can be said for the New England Patriots and the New York Giants as they square up in the first preseason matchup of the week.

The Patriots have a few former Giants within their organization, as coaches Bill Belichick and Joe Judge both were on the sidelines in the Meadowlands, as well as new safety Jabrill Peppers.

But who are the current Giants that will return to Gillette Stadium on Thursday?

Jamil Douglas, OG

Douglas did not appear in a regular season game for the Patriots, but does have a Super Bowl ring. The former fourth-round pick was signed to New England’s practice squad back in 2016 and signed a futures contract after that season. Douglas was released during roster cutdowns before the 2017 season.

Eric Smith, OT

The New England tenure was short-lived for Smith, who only spent 106 days as a Patriot. He was on the practice squad for the majority of the 2018 season and is now currently in his second stint with the Giants.

Brian Daboll, Head Coach

The newest head coach in Giants history, Daboll was a decorated assistant coach for the Patriots, winning five Super Bowls. He has worked with the defense, wide receivers and tight ends during his time in New England and has since gone on to lead the Buffalo Bills’ explosive offense as their offensive coordinator. He was hired by the Giants on Jan. 28, 2022.

Bryan Cox, Assistant DL Coach

Cox, like Daboll, is in his first season as a New York coach. But unlike Daboll, he played for the Patriots during that first Super Bowl run. Known across New England for his ferocious hit in Tom Brady’s first career NFL start, he was a spark plug linebacker who helped the 2001 team capture the franchise’s first title.

The Patriots kick off their preseason against these Giants at 7 p.m. with fans being able to see football in Gillette Stadium for the first time since January. 

