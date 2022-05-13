Skip to main content

Patriots 2022 Preseason Schedule Includes NFL Surprise

The New England Patriots will be heading west for a late summer 2022 Preseason finale.

With their 2022 regular-season schedule now known, the New England Patriots are now set to begin their official march toward the upcoming season. 

According to The Athletic, the Patriots have the 16th toughest schedule in the NFL for the upcoming season. However, it should be noted that New England faces a tough four-game stretch to open the season, as well four-straight primetime matchups starting with their Week 12 Thanksgiving matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

While most eyes were on the Pats regular-season slate, New England also revealed their opponents, as well as the locations, for each of their three preseason games.

Preseason Week 1: vs. New York Giants (TBD)

Preseason Week 2: vs. Carolina Panthers (TBD)

Preseason Week 3: @ Las Vegas Raiders (TBD)

Despite the times and dates having yet to be determined, the games will take place in late Summer — most likely in August. Per the League’s new alternating three-game preseason format, New England was in line for two preseason home games in 2022. The Patriots will open the preseason at home against the New York Giants, with whom the team has typically closed their exhibition schedule. The Pats will then host the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium in Preseason Week 2. In March, it was announced that the team will be holding joint practices with the Panthers, in Foxboro, prior to this matchup.

Still, the most notable ‘eyebrow raiser’ was found at the end of New England’s preseason schedule; a Week 3 date with the Las Vegas Raiders in Paradise, Nevada.

Though the two teams will face off approximately four months later in Week 15 of the regular season, the ;silver and black’ and ‘Patriot blue’ will apparently mix it up for a preseason tilt. In fact, they will reportedly partake in joint practices beforehand.

The Pats-Raiders regular season contest is among the team’s most anticipated games of the 2022 season. In addition to the head coaching chess match between Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels, the Raiders also employ several former Patriots coaches [Carmen Bricillo, Bo Hardegree, Mick Lombardi], as well as ex-Pats players including Brandon Bolden, Jakob Johnson and Jarrett Stidham.

Perhaps the most surprising aspect of this exhibition contest is that New England has historically shied away from engaging in preseason games/joint practices with regular season opponents. However, the familiarity between the two opposing head coaches, as well as the ‘reunion’ storyline surrounding the matchup, likely factored into the decision.

At the very least, New England now has two trips to Las Vegas scheduled for the second half of 2022. 

