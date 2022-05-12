Save the Dates: Patriots 2022 Schedule ‘Whens and Wheres’ Rumors, Reveals

Playing on Thanksgiving night for the first time since 2013 is among the highlights of the Patriots 2022 schedule.

While the NFL will officially reveal the schedules of its 32 teams during a multiple-hour, primetime event on Thursday evening [May 12], advanced information on the times and dates of these matchups continues to be revealed throughout the day.

The New England Patriots are among the teams which have been the subject of various rumors, and even some leaks. As the NFL universe marches toward the league-wide schedule release, here are the latest rumors and reports relating to the Patriots 2022 regular season slate.

Home Opponents: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions

Away Opponents: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals

— With AFC East teams set to square off against the NFC North in 2022, the Patriots will visit the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 for a 4:25 p.m. ET matchup. (Per, The Athletic)

— The Patriots will host the Detroit Lions in Week 5 and the Chicago Bears in Week 7. — The Monday Night matchup with Chicago will feature the first NFL matchup between 2021 first-round quarterbacks Mac Jones and Justin Fields. (Confirmed via Boston Herald)

— New England will return to the field on Thanksgiving night for the first time since the infamous 2013 ‘Butt Fumble’ matchup with the New York Jets. The Patriots will travel to Minnesota to take on the Vikings on Thursday Night Football in Week 12. (Per Boston Herald)

— The Patriots will begin the 2022 regular season at Miami when they take on the Dolphins on September 11 at 1:00p.m. This marks the first time in six years New England will open the season on the road. (Per, Boston Herald)

— New England will reportedly face Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football in Week 15 (Per, Boston Herald)

— The Patriots will host their divisional rivals, the Buffalo Bills in Week 13, and will close the regular season by traveling to Orchard Park, New York to face the Bills in Week 18. (Per Pats Pulpit and Buffalo Rumblings, SB Nation).

2022 Schedule Tracker (per reports)

Week 1: @ Miami Dolphins

Week 2:

Week 3:

Week 4: @ Green Bay Packers (4:25pm)

Week 5: vs. Detroit Lions

Week 6:

Week 7: vs. Chicago Bears (8:30pm - MNF)

Week 8:

Week 9:

Week 10:

Week 11:

Week 12: @ Minnesota Vikings (TNF) — Thanksgiving

Week 13 vs. Buffalo Bills

Week 14:

Week 15: @ Las Vegas Raiders (SNF)

Week 16:

Week 17:

Week 18: @ Buffalo Bills