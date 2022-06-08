Skip to main content

NFL Head Coach Rankings: Patriots Belichick Still Best?

Despite no playoff wins since Tom Brady's departure, analytics-driven Pro Football Focus says New England's coach remains the best in the NFL.

Though he's taking heat in New England these days for things like reaching for a player in the first round of the NFL Draft, creating a jumbled mess of offensive play-calling and - most of all - not winning a playoff game the last three seasons, Patriots coach Bill Belichick still has his Hall-of-Fame fastball.

At least according to the analytics site Pro Football Focus, which ranks Belichick as the NFL's best head coach entering 2022. 

Belichick, of course, is only 17-16 in New England since Tom Brady left after the 2019 season. Nonetheless, says PFF:

1. BILL BELICHICK, NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (11.7-5.3 RECORD WITH AVERAGE ROSTER)

Bill Belichick is the best head coach in NFL history. Moving on…

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In its rankings, PFF has the Ravens' John Harbaugh as the second-best coach, followed by the Chiefs' Andy Reid, Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury and Seahawks' Pete Carroll.

The Rams' Sean McVay, who has taken L.A. to the Super Bowl two of the last four years and won the championship last February, comes in only at No. 10.

Considering that Sean McDermott of the Bills (16th) and Robert Saleh of the Jets (26th) were ranked so low - PFF didn't consider first-year coach such as the Dolphins' Mike McDaniel - the Patriots should have a healthy coaching advantage in every AFC East game this season.

But we already knew that, right? Or, at least we used to.

The Patriots continue mandatory minicamp at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro Wednesday-Thursday in preparations for training camp next month.

Patriots WR N’Keal Harry
News

Troubled Trade: Should Patriots Swap Harry for Cowboys Defensive Tackle?

By Arnav Sharma57 minutes ago
Patriots QB Mac Jones
News

NFL QB Rankings: Where's Patriots Mac Jones?

By Ethan Hurwitz2 hours ago
Patriots QB Mac Jones
News

Patriots Minicamp Day 1 Notebook: Mac in Groove; Matt in Charge?

By Mike D'Abate18 hours ago
Bill Belichick
News

Belichick on Patriots Offense: Streamline, Not Veer

By Richie Whitt20 hours ago
donta-hightower-david-butler-ii-usa-today-sports
News

Hi, Hightower? Patriots Eager For Dont’a Decision

By Kevin Tame, Jr.21 hours ago
New England Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon arrives for training camp on July 28, 2021 in Foxboro, MA.(Staff Photo By Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)
News

What to Watch: 3 Storylines as Patriots Begin Mandatory Minicamp

By Mike D'Abate23 hours ago
Matt Patricia
News

Five Stages of Grief? Patricia as Patriots Play-Caller

By Arnav SharmaJun 7, 2022
Patriots - Woodhead golf
News

Former Little Patriot's Big Dream Dies

By Richie WhittJun 7, 2022