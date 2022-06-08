NFL Head Coach Rankings: Patriots Belichick Still Best?

Despite no playoff wins since Tom Brady's departure, analytics-driven Pro Football Focus says New England's coach remains the best in the NFL.

Though he's taking heat in New England these days for things like reaching for a player in the first round of the NFL Draft, creating a jumbled mess of offensive play-calling and - most of all - not winning a playoff game the last three seasons, Patriots coach Bill Belichick still has his Hall-of-Fame fastball.

At least according to the analytics site Pro Football Focus, which ranks Belichick as the NFL's best head coach entering 2022.

Belichick, of course, is only 17-16 in New England since Tom Brady left after the 2019 season. Nonetheless, says PFF:

1. BILL BELICHICK, NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (11.7-5.3 RECORD WITH AVERAGE ROSTER) Bill Belichick is the best head coach in NFL history. Moving on…

In its rankings, PFF has the Ravens' John Harbaugh as the second-best coach, followed by the Chiefs' Andy Reid, Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury and Seahawks' Pete Carroll.

The Rams' Sean McVay, who has taken L.A. to the Super Bowl two of the last four years and won the championship last February, comes in only at No. 10.

Considering that Sean McDermott of the Bills (16th) and Robert Saleh of the Jets (26th) were ranked so low - PFF didn't consider first-year coach such as the Dolphins' Mike McDaniel - the Patriots should have a healthy coaching advantage in every AFC East game this season.

But we already knew that, right? Or, at least we used to.

The Patriots continue mandatory minicamp at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro Wednesday-Thursday in preparations for training camp next month.