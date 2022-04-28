Who Let the Bulldogs Out? Patriots 'Intrigued' By Georgia LBs in Draft

The Patriots are reportedly looking to Georgia’s national championship defense for potential help at linebacker in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Just hours from the start of the 2022 NFL Draft, buzz continues to circulate around the New England Patriots getting younger and faster at linebacker. With the future of Dont’a Hightower still uncertain, the Pats will likely be in the market for an impact player in the middle of their defense who can provide the type of sideline-to-sideline coverage needed to neutralize the high-speed receivers, running backs and quarterbacks within their Division, as well as the Conference.

Still, the Pats typically like their linebackers to be a bit more sizable. As such, they may be in the market for a potential thumper, with the skill set to potentially be just as versatile.

Who better to catch the sharp eye of a head coach known for his defensive prowess than members of the top-ranked collegiate defense in the nation?

As the draft draws near, sources close to the organization indicate that Patriots are ‘intrigued’ by a pair of linebackers, formerly of the National Champion Georgia Bulldogs: Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker.

Nakobe Dean Georgia LB Nakobe Dean Cred: USA Today Images Nakobe Dean awaits the snap

Nakobe Dean

Only 5-11, combined with questions surrounding his reach and wingspan, Dean may not exactly be your prototypical Patriots linebacker. Head coach Bill Belichick and company have historically gravitated towards bigger players, who are a bit more plodding in their playing style. Still, for a defense that often looked a step too slow, as well as a bit too long in the tooth in 2021, Dean may be the perfect antidote.

Dean’s reputation as a sure-fire impact player at the pro-level is apparent among scouts within the conference. In fact, one compared him to former Pats’ linebacker and current linebackers coach, Jerod Mayo.

“One of the best people I’ve ever scouted,” an AFC scout told ESPN of Dean on Wednesday. “He will learn the playbook in two days. Minimal deficiencies.”

“Small and slow doesn’t help, but he’s a baller,” an AFC executive echoed. “Could see him fitting in New England because of the traits and the ability to run the show. Similar to Jerod Mayo from that standpoint.”

Much like Mayo, Dean has a powerful motor, with an ability to beat blocks and complete his tackles in space. The former Georgia Bulldog plays downhill and has a knack for locating the football. rapidly diagnosing plays, and slipping away from blocks to make the tackle. As a result, he rarely misses tackles in the box. While Mayo may have had a bit of a size advantage on Dean (Mayo listed at 6-1, as opposed to Dean at 5-11), Dean’s leadership skills are likely to draw a more apt comparison to him.

Quay Walker

Originally projected as a second-round pick, Walker’s draft stock continues to rise as the draft nears. In fact, some have projected him as a potential first round selection. While the Pats have been more closely linked to Dean, and Utah’s Devin Lloyd, Walker may actually be the one to watch.

According to his most recent draft report, ESPN’s Matt Miller believes that Walker “doesn’t get past New England” if he is available at the time time team makes its selection

Walker remains one of the more intriguing linebacker prospects in the 2022 draft class. He possesses the blend of size, athleticism and toughness typically coveted by New England. At 6-4, 240, Walker more adequately fits the Pats template at the position. Still, he adds notable speed to his size and strength, giving him the potential to be a stout run defender at the second level. Throughout his time at Georgia he has also proven to be quite durable, having appeared in 52 games for the program.

Quay Walker draws a bead on the quarterback Quay Walker eyeing the football Quay Walker identifies the target

Walker became a starter for the first time during his 2021 senior season with the Bulldogs. As a result, his resume is a bit thin with regard to seeing time in coverage. Walker will need to improve his processing skills to become a top performer at the pro level. However, his power in the tackling game, as well as his upside to chase down plays in space leaves no surprise as to why he may have caught the eye of Belichick and the Patriots brain trust.