Patriots Draft Big Board: Who/When Should New England Target?

The New England Patriots should be looking at targeting these players in the early rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft

If one were to look at the New England Patriots draft class of 2021, they would be pleased. Most teams are lucky to find one or two quality starters with their early selections. New England found three in quarterback Mac Jones, defensive tackle Christian Barmore, and running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

Can Bill Belichick find a way to add in another class filled with potential early? That's the plan, at least according to owner Robert Kraft.

After going 10-7 in the first year of the Jones era, the Patriots need to continue to build off of the success. When looking at other teams in the AFC East, New England is trailing behind in terms of what was missing in free agency. And despite the addition of former Miami Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker, the Patriots are missing a No. 1 option downfield.

Can the Patriots add enough high-end talent to feel content in their race to reclaim the division? And who are some prospects that fit the mold of what Belchick is looking for? Here's a look at what prospects the Patriots could be targeting early in the draft starting Thursday evening.

Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News Utah's Devin Lloyd Georgia's Nakobe Dean Florida's Kaiir Elam

Day 1 Prospects

Utah LB Devin Lloyd

De facto defensive coordinator Jerod Mayo said in February that the defense needed to get "faster" on the back end. Lloyd has the speed and awareness to be a sideline to sideline player on all three downs right out the gate. He also have improved each season in coverage, becoming a more well-rounded defender. Lloyd's willingness to blitz also is an enticing trait New England could covet.

Some scouts consider him the next Fred Warner. Could New England think the same?

Georgia LB Nakobe Dean

What Dean lacks in size, he makes up for in speed. A heat-seeking missile up the middle, the 5-11, 211-pouder flies to the football and delivers hard-hitting blows that will knock a running back off its initial path. He continues to improve in coverage, what is best served by playing near the line of scrimmage.

Dean is a three-down thumper because of his tackling ability and high football IQ. A leader in Georgia's locker room, he could end up being the long-term replacement for Dont'a Hightower.

LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr.

This would be the best-case scenario for the Patriots on Thursday evening. Even with the limited reps in 2021, Stingley still makes a compelling argument to be this year's top defensive back. He's smooth in his backpedal, quick to dissect routes and can make plays all over the field.

Stingley's ability to mirror receivers might make him the top selection via trade up. It could be worth it for the Patriots after losing Pro Bowler J.C. Jackson to Los Angeles this offseason.

Alabama WR Jameson Williams

What certainly feels like a pipe dream now, adding in a vertical option for Jones might be the best plan at some point for the Patriots. Williams is known for his speed, but he also has a unique route-running tree that allows him to change direction at the drop of a hat.

Think bigger DeSean Jackson to his overall game. If somehow he falls in rage of No. 21, the Patriots should without question consider trading up to snag perhaps the biggest upside receiver in the class.

Arkansas WR Treylon Burks

A player perhaps more in New England's range, Burks can change the gain due to his physicality. Although scouts wonder about his 40-time, his play speed is much faster when in games. Burks also excels against man coverage, bullying defensive back at the line of scrimmage and winning in the open-field due to his ability to separate.

Several scouts have compared him to a more agile A.J. Brown. Jones would have a field day working with Burks on short-yardage plays across the middle of the defense.

Georgia DL Jordan Davis

Although not the sexiest pick, New England has been known for drafting big men as role players. Remember Vince Wilfork? At 6-6 and weighing in 341 pounds, Davis is a monster on the interior of the defensive line when playing the run. He need to improve as a bull rusher, but his violent hands and speed should stuff any running back behind the line for a loss.

Boston College OL Zion Johnson

After trading away Shaq Mason to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England needs help and it's interior offensive line. Johnson played three different positions at Boston College, and worked drills at center during his week at the Senior Bowl. He's a strong run blocker with upside in terms of pass protection.

The Patriots have been one of the more consistent rushing offenses in the sport over the last decade. Johnson fixes a now glaring need up the middle with an early selection.

Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr.

Booth has been compared to Jackson due his physical demeanor in man coverage. He record had 14 pass deflections passes defended and five interceptions in this past two years as the Tigers' top defensive back. Most believe that Booth's range is right outside of the top 20, potentially making best cornerback available when New England is on the clock.

Florida CB Kaiir Elam

Another physical corner that fits the mold of Belichick's defense, Elam is a fringe first round prospect who could be an option in a trade down scenario. He recorded 26 passes defended and six interceptions during three college seasons. Elam is at his best when mirror receivers on the outside, but has the ability to work well in space. Perhaps with a run on cornerbacks early, he becomes the top choice for New England if it elects to stand pat.

Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning

Isaiah Wynn enters the final year of his rookie contract and could be on the move after inconsistent play in both 2020 and 2021. If the Patriots are looking to the future at offensive tackle, they might be willing to take Penning should he fall outside the top 20. A high-functioning athlete with long arms and impeccable timing in punches, Penning fits the criteria as a run blocker.

Minnesota's Boye Mafe Western Michigan's Skyy Moore Fayetteville State's Joshua Williams

Day 2 Prospects

Penn State EDGE Arnold Ebiketie: New England could always use pass rushing helping. Ebiketie is raw in terms of defending the run, but he has all the explosive traits to win against weaker offensive lineman off the snap. All the tools are there for Ebiketie to be a top-tier pass rusher, it's all about timing now.

Minnesota EDGE Boye Mafe: In a sense, Mafe is still learning how to be a well-rounded defensive end, but his upside is through the roof. Terrific speed, great agility and a sense of urgency when it comes to pass rushing, the 6-4 defender has first-round tools at a second-round value.

Fayetteville State CB Joshua Williams: Two years ago, Belichick added Kyle Duggar from small-school Lenoir–Rhyne. Could he do the same by targeting Williams? A former receiver-turned-cornerback. Williams can track balls like no tomorrow, recording gives him 24 pass breakups and five interceptions in the last two seasons.

Western Michigan WR Skyy Moore: Moore seemed to be the biggest riser prior to the NFL Combine. Now, he likely is in play toward the middle of the second round. Moore is a smooth route-runner and has reliable hands, but makes his name known based off his physical play style in the slot.

Wyoming LB Chad Muma: Muma doesn’t wow scouts based off athletic traits. He wins based off consistency. Over the last two seasons, he's been a tackling machine for the Cowboys' defense. A two-time captain, this a field general that Mayo could help transform into a three-down role player early in his career.

Wisconsin LB Leo Chenel: Remember when the Patriots got the most out of Kyle Van Noy? Meet the next Van Noy-type in Chenal. The 250-pounder, has great closing speed against the run and is an effective blitzer off the edge. Last season for the Badgers, he tallied 18.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks.

Auburn CB Roger McCreary: Another smaller but hard-pressed corner, McCreary is best utilized when playing near the line of scrimmage in a man coverage. He isn't afraid of any challenge in terms of receivers he covers and has a relentless motor that helps him breakup passes downfield.