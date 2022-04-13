2022 Patriots Draft Profile: Nakobe Dean is the Change New England Needs at Linebacker

The Georgia Bulldogs linebacker might just be exactly what the New England Patriots never knew they always wanted.

The 2022 NFL Draft is shaping up to be quite interesting for the New England Patriots.

After what had been perceived as a slow start to the league year, the Pats continue to do their due diligence in building their roster. Whether it be re-signing key veterans, or adding new members to the Foxboro fold, the Pats remain committed to making the moves which they feel to be in the best interest of their football team. With the 2022 NFL Draft just over two weeks away, New England should be primed to maximize the value of the seven selections, which they currently own.

As New England’s rivals continue to stockpile speedy playmakers on offense, recent buzz has circulated around the Patriots getting younger and faster at linebacker. With the future of Dont’a Hightower still uncertain, the Pats will likely be in the market for an impact player in the middle of their defense who can provide the type of sideline-to-sideline coverage needed to neutralize the high-speed receivers, running backs and quarterbacks within their Division, as well as the Conference.

As a result, the Patriots may be wise to take an in-depth look at Georgia’s Nakobe Dean with the 21st overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft

Tale of the Tape:

Position: Linebacker

School: Georgia

Current Year: Junior

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 225 pounds

Resume:

A native of Horn Lake, Mississippi, Dean displayed standout athletic ability and instincts as a star athlete at Horn Lake High School. He not only parlayed those skills into a spot on the football roster at the University of Georgia, he also improved his craft to the point of becoming one of the best and most important defenders on the Bulldogs’ 2021 National Championship squad.

Dean, finished second on the team in tackles with 72, serving as the team leader on the nation’s top-ranked defense from the middle at the inside linebacker position. He logged a team-high 10.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, six passed-defensed, 31 quarterback pressures and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown against Florida. Dean was honored as a first-team all-American by the Associated Press, Walter Camp, the America Football Coaches Association, Sporting News, USA Today and ESPN among others while also winning the 2021 Butkus Award as the nation’s best linebacker.

Dean was also a standout in the classroom. He was named as the 2022 Arthur Ashe Jr. Male Sports Scholar of the Year; winning a nationwide selection process out of nearly 1,000 nominees by Diverse: Issues in Higher Education, a biweekly newsmagazine dedicated exclusively to diversity issues in higher education.

Why He Will Succeed in New England:

Standing at only 5’11” tall, combined with questions surrounding his reach and wingspan, Dean may not exactly be your prototypical Patriots linebacker. Head coach Bill Belichick and company have historically gravitated towards bigger players, who are a bit more plodding in their playing style. Still, for a defense that often looked a step too slow, as well as a bit too long in the tooth in 2021, Dean is the perfect antidote.

The former Georgia Bulldog has a powerful motor, with an ability to beat blocks and complete his tackles in space. Dean plays downhill and has a knack for locating the football. rapidly diagnosing plays, and slipping away from blocks to make the tackle. As a result, he rarely misses tackles in the box.

Dean is particularly quick to defend the Run-Pass Option (RPO), and does so with admirable strength. In fact, some would describe him as an ‘RPO-Buster.’ His presence would immediately upgrade the Patriots’ run defense; which is an area in which the team struggled in 2021. New England’s front seven allowed 4.5 yards per run, tied for eighth lowest in the league.

In pass coverage, Dean is athletic enough to stick with histargets in man coverage. While he is more effective against the run, he has the sideline-to-sideline speed and fluid movement that can make him an instant difference maker in both pass defense and the pass rush off the edge. Should he lose ground, he can use his lateral agility to make yard-limiting plays against opponents passing games.

Lastly, Dean would immediately bring Patriot-like intangibles to the locker room, necessary for success in Foxboro. Even as a rookie, his instincts, determination and leadership abilities only enhance his potential value to the Patriots, who would be well-served with Dean in the middle of their defense.

Apparently, Dean would agreee.

Based on his recent interview with the NFL Network, he views himself as a potentially strong fit in New England.

Causes for Concern?

While Dean positively marks the checklist of most of New England’s needs at the linebacker position, his lack of size could be a concern. While his height is, well…his height, his frame may not be conducive to adding significant additional muscle mass. This may lead to some struggles in defending bigger (and especially taller) tight ends. It was also the primary reason for Dean’s having difficulty in one of the very few areas he did in college — matching offensive linemen when attempting to blitz on the inside.

While these problems may continue at the pro level, Dean possesses the desire, discipline and devotion to overcome them and use football acumen and his skill set to his advantage.

Verdict:

Bottom line, drafting Dean would be a signal that the Patriots are willing to go against script in 2022 by getting younger and faster at the position. In a sense, the team has already begun to tip its hand in that regard, by trading for linebacker Mack Wilson and signing hybrid defensive back Jabrill Peppers. However, Dean’s greatest asset is his ability to defend against the run, something the Pats have had trouble with at the linebacker position in recent seasons. While New England has multiple needs that could be addressed with the 21st pick, speed at the linebacker position is one of their most prominent needs. It is highly likely they would fill it with a potentially dynamic talent in Nakobe Dean.