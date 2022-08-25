FOXBORO — In an offseason move that few would have predicted, cornerback Malcolm Butler Butler agreed to return to the New England Patriots on a two-year deal, worth up to $9 million.

Approximately six months later, Butler’s second tour of duty in New England has seemingly come to an end.

The Patriots released Butler with an injury settlement on Thursday. He had been placed on injured reserve on Aug. 16 with a reported hip injury, as teams throughout the NFL reduced their rosters from 90 to 85 active players.

In addition to making his famous game-sealing interception in Super Bowl XLIX, Butler spent from 2014 to 2017 with the Patriots. For much of that time, he was considered the team’s top player at the position. In his four years with the Patriots, Butler amassed 205 total tackles, 47 passes defended, four forced fumbles (of which he recovered two), and eight interceptions.

In New England, he became a two-time Super Bowl champion (XLIX, LI), a second-team All-Pro (2016), and a Pro Bowl selection (2015); all of which earned him a spot on the New England Patriots 2010s All-Decade Team.

However, his New England tenure came to an acrimonious end at the conclusion of the 2017 season by getting benched in Super Bowl LII. It would be Butler’s final game with the team.

In March 2018, Butler signed a five-year, $61 million contract with the Tennessee Titans. During his three years in the Music City, he continued to play at a high level, compiling 201 total tackles, 35 passes defended, and nine interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns. After being cut by the Titans in March 2021, Butler signed a deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

He was with Arizona for only a few months before calling it a career in August. Earlier this year, Butler was released from the reserve/retired list by the Arizona Cardinals, thus making him an unrestricted free agent. He signed with the Pats on March 24.

While Butler’s return to New England seemed destined to be a heartwarming story, he struggled more often than not throughout training camp. The 32-year-old saw sporadic time with the starting unit during the majority of New England’s practices leading up to their preseason opener against the New York Giants. In that matchup, Butler started at cornerback, logging one tackle and one fumble recovery through 23 defensive snaps.

By releasing Butler with the injury settlement, the Patriots have made it possible for him to sign with another team when or if he is healthy enough to resume on-field action.

Though he may be a bit beyond his prime years, Butler still has enough left to be an intriguing option for potential suitors on the open market. In his final season in Tennessee, Butler registered 111 tackles, four interceptions, and 14 passes defended. He was among the league’s best cover corners, earning a 75.8 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus, with a 79.8 coverage grade in zone coverage. For teams in search of a veteran presence, while specializing in zone coverage, Butler’s may be a name to watch on the NFL’s transaction wire in the coming weeks.

New England concludes their preseason slate at 8:15 p.m. ET on Friday at Allegiant Stadium against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Heading into their preseason finale, the Patriots' cornerback depth chart features Jalen Mills, Jonathan Jones, Myles Bryant, Shaun Wade, Terrance Mitchell, and Justin Bethel, as well as rookies Marcus Jones and Jack Jones.