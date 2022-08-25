Patriots vs. Raiders Preview: QB Mac Jones Leads New England in Preseason Finale

The New England Patriots face the Las Vegas Raiders in the final week of NFL preseason action from Allegiant Stadium on Friday night. The 2022 Patriots squad looks a little different than last season, as New England tries to improve on a 10-7 campaign that culminated in an early postseason exit at the hands of the Buffalo Bills.

It's the Patriots first trip ever to Las Vegas to face the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Patriots coach Bill Belichick was dazzled by the Raiders' training facility in the desert, calling it the "Taj Mahal."

Not-so dazzling? New England's offense in joint practices with the Raiders this week. The Patriots look to be searching for their running game but quarterback Mac Jones is not hitting the panic button.

“It’s just finding it in the game, and finding our rhythm, and that’s going to just happen over time," Jones said in Vegas. "It’s a long season, and we’re not really worried about the future. I think Coach [Bill] Belichick’s laid it out for us that we’re going to focus on how we can just play better, how we can just fundamentally be better.”

The Patriots' many roster hopefuls try to earn their spot before Tuesday, Aug. 30, when every NFL team must reduce its roster to no more than 53 players. New England's 16-player practice squad will then begin to form. Don't hold your breath to see much of New England's starters on Friday, as they saw no action in the preseason Week 1 and were limited to less than a half in Week 2.

INJURY NOTE: Linebacker Ronnie Perkins is headed for season-ending injured reserve, while rookie offensive lineman Andrew Stueber will start the season on the reserve/non-football injury list.

WHO: New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders

ODDS: New England is a 1-point underdog to Las Vegas.

GAME TIME: Friday, August 26 2022 at 8:15 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, NV)

TV/RADIO: PATRIOTS PRESEASON NETWORK / WBZ, 98.5 FM THE SPORTS HUB

THE FINAL WORD: Tight End Hunter Henry on chemistry with Jones:

"I don't think it's a trust thing at all. I think we are just getting a feel of different things, different plays, and how we are going to see things," Henry said. "I think Mac has full trust in a lot of us, especially building off last year. I don't think it'd be much of a trust thing.