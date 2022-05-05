Patriots Release Terez Hall; How Does Move Affect LBs?

Hall had been with the team since 2019, when he signed with New England as a rookie free agent in 2019 out of Missouri.

The New England Patriots announced Thursday that they have released linebacker Terez Hall.

Per the league’s transaction wire, Hall’s release was designated as the result of a failed physical.

Hall was originally signed by New England as a rookie free agent in 2019 out of Missouri. The 6-2 inside linebacker spent the 2019 season on the Patriots’ practice squad. In 2020, Hall began the regular season on the practice squad, yet was elevated to the 53-man roster twice before being signed to the active roster in November. In his lone active season with the Patriots, Hall played in eight games with four starts and totaled 50 tackles and two passes defensed.

Hall spent the entirety of the 2021 season on the reserve/physically unable to perform [PUP] list after undergoing ankle surgery.

As an exclusive rights free agent, Hall’s return to the Patriots for 2022 was widely expected. When healthy, the Patriots used Hall in a move linebacker role, as well as off-the-ball. Despite spending the entirety of 2021 on reserve/PUP, Hall has the capability of contributing to an NFL roster in 2022.

As a result, Hall should draw interest from teams seeking a rotational depth option at the inside linebacker position.

While Hall’s release will free up a roster spot, the move did not create any additional salary cap space, according to Patriots’ cap expert Miguel Benzan. Because Hall was not on the ‘Top 51’ list [which accounts for the players with the biggest salary cap hits toward the year's salary cap], Benzan reported that his Patriots’ salary cap space number remains at $765,014.

The Patriots have indicated a transition to infusing both youth and speed at the linebacker position. After having released linebacker Kyle Van Noy at the onset of free agency, New England saw the veteran linebacker sign with the Los Angeles Chargers earlier on Thursday.

The Patriots current depth chart at inside linebacker consists of Ja'Whaun Bentley, Raekwon McMillan, Cameron McGrone, Mack Wilson, Anfernee Jennings, Jahlani Tavai and Harvey Langi.