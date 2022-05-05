Skip to main content

Patriots Release Terez Hall; How Does Move Affect LBs?

Hall had been with the team since 2019, when he signed with New England as a rookie free agent in 2019 out of Missouri.

The New England Patriots announced Thursday that they have released linebacker Terez Hall.

Per the league’s transaction wire, Hall’s release was designated as the result of a failed physical.

Hall was originally signed by New England as a rookie free agent in 2019 out of Missouri. The 6-2 inside linebacker spent the 2019 season on the Patriots’ practice squad. In 2020, Hall began the regular season on the practice squad, yet was elevated to the 53-man roster twice before being signed to the active roster in November. In his lone active season with the Patriots, Hall played in eight games with four starts and totaled 50 tackles and two passes defensed.

Hall spent the entirety of the 2021 season on the reserve/physically unable to perform [PUP] list after undergoing ankle surgery.

C81BE57E-C829-4B39-9B85-AE541DA592F5

Patriots ILB Terez Hall

B97A222B-E576-40F6-BF00-79C3BE856313

Terez Hall

8D6F033F-EE52-4907-ADA0-27E04418BD82

Terez Hall attempts the tackle

As an exclusive rights free agent, Hall’s return to the Patriots for 2022 was widely expected. When healthy, the Patriots used Hall in a move linebacker role, as well as off-the-ball. Despite spending the entirety of 2021 on reserve/PUP, Hall has the capability of contributing to an NFL roster in 2022.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As a result, Hall should draw interest from teams seeking a rotational depth option at the inside linebacker position.

While Hall’s release will free up a roster spot, the move did not create any additional salary cap space, according to Patriots’ cap expert Miguel Benzan. Because Hall was not on the ‘Top 51’ list [which accounts for the players with the biggest salary cap hits toward the year's salary cap], Benzan reported that his Patriots’ salary cap space number remains at $765,014.

Patriots LB Ja’Wahun Bentley

Ja’Whaun Bentley

Patriots LB Harvey Langi

Harvey Langi

Cameron McGrone

Cameron McGrone

The Patriots have indicated a transition to infusing both youth and speed at the linebacker position. After having released linebacker Kyle Van Noy at the onset of free agency, New England saw the veteran linebacker sign with the Los Angeles Chargers earlier on Thursday.

The Patriots current depth chart at inside linebacker consists of Ja'Whaun Bentley, Raekwon McMillan, Cameron McGrone, Mack Wilson, Anfernee Jennings, Jahlani Tavai and Harvey Langi.

In This Article (1)

New England Patriots
New England Patriots

29C6BD9C-6EB5-4490-8363-1161EE5E5D1C
News

Report: Patriots to Hire Veteran Buccaneers Scout in ‘Senior Role’

By Mike D'Abate1 hour ago
USATSI_17061035
News

Which Rookie is Patriots Best "Value" Pick in 2022?

By Cole Thompson1 hour ago
Patriots WR N’Keal Harry
News

Retro Grade: Did Patriots 2019 Draft Justify Hype?

By Arnav Sharma3 hours ago
Patriots - Brady and Bieber
News

Tuck Rule Revisit: With Assist from Justin Bieber, Tom Brady Admits Wrong Call Led to Patriots 1st Super Bowl?

By Richie Whitt5 hours ago
Patriots LB Kyle Van Noy
News

Double Departure: Patriots Kyle Van Noy Leaving Again for AFC Rival?

By Jeremy Brener6 hours ago
i
News

Patriots Positional Preview: RBs - Why Did New England Draft Two More?

By Kevin Tame, Jr.6 hours ago
Patriots - Marcus Jones
News

Can Undersized Marcus Jones Fill Big Role for Patriots?

By Richie Whitt7 hours ago
Patriots - Zappe Girlfriend2
News

Patriots Passion: Bailey Zappe's Girlfriend Shows Love for QB Pick

By Richie WhittMay 4, 2022