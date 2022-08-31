Patriots Practice Squad: Familiar Names, Full Roster

FOXBORO — With the New England Patriots having crafted their initial 53-man roster for the upcoming season, Wednesday’s workload consisted of forming the team’s practice squad.

While New England’s practice squad will consist of 16 members, the team is only permitted to sign a maximum of six veterans. Each player will be eligible for three game day elevations, throughout the season.

Surprisingly, only one player waived by the Pats on Tuesday, tight end Devin Asiasi, was claimed on waivers by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Conversely, New England was not awarded a waiver claim.

Therefore, the Patriots were free to facilitate the returns for many of their ex-roster hopefuls via the practice squad.

Without further ado, here are the members of the Patriots 2022 Practice Squad:

Lil’Jordan Humphrey (WR)

Humphrey’s trip to the cutting room floor was among the Pats most surprising moves on Tuesday. The veteran free-agent performed at a high level in the preseason. Humphrey led all Pats receivers with 13 catches, 140 yards and a touchdown, as well as making a dynamic punt-coverage play on special teams against the New York Giants. Humphrey’s size and versatility may earn him multiple roster elevations, as a receiver or a potential ‘move’ tight end.

Cameron McGrone (LB)

The ex-Michigan Wolverine was expected to add both speed and athleticism to the position for 2022. However, he often looked uncomfortable in New England’s defensive sets, after missing the entirety of 2021 recovering from an ACL injury. McGrone’s speed and evident potential at the position could earn him a roster spot by season’s end.

Jalen Wydermyer (TE)

Signed by New England on Aug 18. Wydermyer was an intriguing prospect for the Buffalo Bills, prior to their releasing him during training camp. He is all-time leader among Texas A&M tight ends in career receptions (118), receiving yards (1,468) and touchdown receptions (16). As such, he is a solid practice squad depth addition at tight end.

Bill Murray (OL)

Aside from allowing the continuation of ‘Cinderella Story’ puns, Murray provides high-energy and versatility Following a positional switch from defensive lineman to the offensive line, Murray performed well during training camp. He possesses the ability to play at all three positions on the offensive line. However, he can be useful on defense as a sub-package pass rusher, capable of contributing on some run-blocking schemes.

Harvey Langi (LB)

Langi will continue his second tour of duty with the Patriots via the practice squad. However, his experience should earn him notable playing time during some regular season games. Through seven appearances for the Patriots in 2021, Langi recorded two tackles, playing 16 snaps on defense as a rotational depth option, playing off-the-ball, on the edge and in run-stoppage duty. He has also been a valuable contributor on special teams, primarily on the kicking units, for which he logged 98 snaps.

Kody Russey (OL)

Russey continued to improve as training camp progressed, and is a welcomed retention via the practice squad. At 6-2, 292, the undrafted rookie has adequate size, as well the versatility to alight at guard or center. He started 60 games over six seasons. Russey was also named second team all-conference as a senior. He was also a teammate of New England’s third-round draft pick Marcus Jones at Houston.

Jeremiah Pharms, Jr., (DL)

Pharms is a versatile interior lineman who logged 22 tackles and two sacks for the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL in the spring of 2022. He was a notable contributor during training camp practices and played 22 snaps in the Pats preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders on Aug 26.

LaBryan Ray (DE/LB)

It simply would not be a Patriots rookie class unless a member of the Crimson Tide was a part of it. At 6-5, 284-pounds, Ray has impressive size and athleticism. Having played five full seasons under Nick Saban, he is well-versed in a Belichick-style defense. He is particularly adept at stuffing the run, while recording six sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss during his time as Alabama. Following a stellar performance during camp and the preseason, Ray was among the surprise cuts. His speed and versatility make him a welcomed addition to the practice squad.

Terrance Mitchell (CB)

At the outset of training camp, Mitchell appeared to be a near-certain roster lock, opposite Jalen Mills. Since that time, Jonathan Jones emerged as the leading candidate for the second spot at outside corner. The rookie Joneses (Marcus and Jack) possess a great deal of potential, while Myles Bryant and Shaun Wade have proven their value also on special teams. Still, Mitchell brings scheme-versatility, which will be invaluable to the Pats in a practice setting, as well during regular-season games.

James Ferentz (OL)

Having been with the Patriots since 2017, Ferentz has played in 48 regular season games with six starts and two postseason games as a reserve during his career. Despite his veteran presence, he struggled with protection schemes throughout camp. Still, his experience both at guard and center should earn him an elevation (or more) at some point during the season.

Kevin Harris (RB)

The sixth-round draft pick could be back on the 53-man roster soon if Ty Montgomery's injury is serious or perhaps he'll land on the practice squad. He seemingly outplayed fourth-round pick Pierre Strong during training camp and was the team's leading rusher in the preseason with 80 yards and a touchdown. Harris’ solid build

J.J. Taylor (RB)

Taylor was a quite effective between-the-tackles runner for the Patriots, and also contributed as a pass catcher out of the backfield. His receiving abilities should provide some additional help on third down attempts. However, Taylor is also capable of making things happen on early downs. When he is at his best, the former Arizona Wildcat has the shiftiness and the skill set to be the team’s ‘change-of-pace’ back.

Tre Nixon (WR)

Despite some miscues and drops in the preseason, Nixon is still very much in the mix for the Pats future at the position. He continues to project as a vertical deep threat, with the ability to use his speed to shed defenders at the line. Though he has typically lacked some physicality, he has demonstrated the necessary toughness to make catches in tight coverage.

Matt Sokol (TE)

Sokol was claimed off waivers and awarded to New England from Detroit in May. At 6-5, 249-pounds, he adds size and veteran savvy to the Pats tight end room on the practice squad. Sokol performed well during training camp practices, and led all tight ends in offensive snaps during the preseason.

Brad Hawkins (S)

The 24-year-old originally signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in May. The 6-1, 221 pound safety had his most productive collegiate season in 2021, compiling 60 total tackles and two forced fumbles. He signed with the Patriots in early August primarily as a practice player. Hawkins took notable snaps during the Patriots three preseason matchups, and should provide depth at the position via the practice squad.

