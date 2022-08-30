Hindsight 2020: Asiasi Another Patriots TE Bust

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots tight end positional grouping will head into 2022 without the services of Devin Asiasi.

The team informed him of his impending release on Tuesday, as organizations throughout the league reduce their rosters to 53 members, in accordance with the NFL mandate.

It is the second such move the Patriots have made at the tight end position, having released fellow 2020 NFL draft class alum Dalton Keene on Aug. 21.

Asiasi joined the Patriots as the 91st overall selection in the third-round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Despite a statistically sour rookie season, one in which he caught just two passes on seven targets for 39 yards and one touchdown, he did show signs of promise. Unfortunately, Asiasi scarcely had the chance to display that promise, spending most of the season as a healthy inactive on game day. The former UCLA Bruin only saw the field for 12 snaps during the Pats week 10 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Just one year ago, the Pats secured the services of the top two players at the position on the free agent market in Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry. While many expected the Patriots to heavily incorporate two tight-end sets into their offense in 2021, it was not the case. In fact, both Henry and Smith spent only a fraction of their snaps on the field together; just 18.6 percent of its offensive snaps.

Despite statistically underwhelming last season, the Pats brain trust seems to have confidence in the talent at the position to produce in 2022. Both Henry and Smith saw significant action during the team's red zone drills, with Asiasi seeing some notable snaps, as well. In fact, his progress caught the eye of head coach Bill Belichick.

“Devin has had a lot of improvement,” Belichick told reporters in early August of Asiasi’s camp performance to date. “I think he’s made a good jump this year. Physically he looks good … He’s tracking well.”

Heading into training camp, Asiasi seemed to be the front-runner to earn the third slot on the tight end depth chart. However, his playing time during training camp began to diminish. Though he was present for 77 percent of the Patriots offensive snaps in their preseason game 2 victory over the Carolina Panthers, he did not suit up for either their opener against the New York Giants, or their finale against the Las Vegas Raiders.

As a result, Asiasi now finds himself in search of a new team with which to continue his pro fototball journey. To do so, he must continue to blend his size, speed and length. When at his best, Asiasi has impressive athleticism and has demonstrated some upside as a route runner. Asiasi’s greatest asset is that he is a natural hands catcher with above-average body control. That trait should allow him to make strides in 2022, wherever he may land.

For New England, Smith and Henry figure to headline the positional depth chart, with either Matt Sokol or Jalen Wydermyer expected to find a spot on the Patriots practice squad. Speculation has been abound, as of late, that receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey may be an option to take on some of the workload left behind by Asiasi’s release. Humphrey’s size (6-4, 225 pounds) and crisp method of running routes make him a potential hybrid receiver/‘move’ tight end. However , Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley told reporters on Monday that Humphrey has yet to work with the tight ends during practice.

The final roster adjustment deadline arrives on Tuesday, Aug 30 at 4:00pm ET.

