Patriots’ Bledsoe Exploding Onto Scene During Training Camp

FOXBORO – Re-visiting the headline and you might think you’ve gone back in time to see the 1994 edition of the New England Patriots training camp.

But nope, the Patriots have found a new star with a familiar last name to New Englanders.

Safety Joshuah Bledsoe, a 2021 draft selection out of Missouri, has become one of the best players on the defensive side of the ball after the first week of training camp. Playing in the slot against tight ends is a role most people remember Patrick Chung shining in, but so far, Bledsoe has been excelling.

"I'm having a lot of fun out there. It feels good to be out there with my teammates," Bledsoe told reporters after Saturday's practice. "You make plays that just build your confidence. But I try to take it play-by-play and just give it my all."

The similarities to the Patriots legend are evident on the field. Both Chung and Bledsoe can fly across the field and have the versatility to play all over the secondary.

When asked if he has watched any old tape on Chung, Bledsoe smiled and said, “yeah, a little bit.”

With players in the defense like Kyle Dugger and Adrian Phillips, the flexibility that the former sixth-round pick gives head coach Bill Belichick is a dream come true.

"I just watch their game and try to add a little bit to my game," Bledsoe said on the team’s veterans.

That studying has clearly paid off, as Bledsoe leads the entire team with five pass breakups through the first week of practices. His ability to shadow defenders and make a play on the ball is something that Patriots fans should take notice of.

But before you can notice his style of play, you notice the big bright “24” on his jersey. Yup, the same number donned by greats like Ty Law, Darrelle Revis and Stephon Gilmore. But just like having the same last name as a team Hall of Famer, he wants to play his own game, regardless of who has worn the jersey in the past.

"I know of all the great players that have worn the number before me, but I'm just going out there playing my game. That's going to speak for itself," Bledsoe said.

After four days of practice sessions, his game has certainly done a lot of talking.