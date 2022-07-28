Skip to main content

Patriots Training Camp Studs/Duds Day 2: Safety Shines Again

After the offense won the first day, the other side of the ball stepped up on Thursday.

FOXBORO – The New England Patriots had a productive first practice session Wednesday. Under the scorching sun, the team took the field for their second day of training camp Thursday, as it continued to work on red zone and situational drills.

Although the heat might have scared off some fans, the supporters came in bunches to support the team, which constantly fed off of the crowd’s energy. But who used that energy to their advantage on Thursday?

STUD: S Joshuah Bledsoe

Bledsoe has been the best defensive player in camp after two days. His five total pass breakups led the team, but what is even more impressive is that he is doing it from both the cornerback and safety positions. His ability to cover both receivers and tight ends gives this Patriots defense an extra wrinkle to play with this season.

DUD: QB Bailey Zappe

Starting quarterback Mac Jones was solid, but his rookie counterpart was not as sharp. Zappe was taking the second team reps on Thursday and seemed slow in his throwing progressions. The Western Kentucky rookie only completed five passes during the eleven-on-eleven period to close practice, which featured some errant throws to the back of the end zone.

STUD: WR DeVante Parker

After coming over from Miami via trade, fans and media wondered if Parker would be able to be the team’s top wideout. So far, he has shown all that and more. The highlight of practice came from Parker, who made a spinning grab and toe-tapped his way for a score. He even expressed his joy of becoming a Patriot after practice, saying, “I love it here.” Safe to say the Patriots have loved seeing his production at camp.

DUD: Second OL Unit

The second offensive line unit struggled in pass protection today, in both sevens and elevens. Players like Arlington Hambright, Yodny Cajuste, Will Sherman and Bill Murray all rotated in throughout the session, but a slew of would-be sacks ruined some fantastic offensive concepts. We counted five “sacks” on both Jones and Zappe during the practice.

STUD: RB/WR Ty Montgomery

With James White being placed on Reserve/PUP, rookie running back Pierre Strong Jr seemed like he would take over the role as the third down passing down back. Not if Montgomery has anything to say about it. The new free agent was constantly running with the first offense group and would be the recipient of a number of red zone screens.

DUD: K Tristan Vizcaino

Veteran Nick Folk did not kick today, so Vizcaino had a big chance to knock on the roster’s door today. Safe to say, Folk’s job was not in jeopardy after Thursday. After missing one field goal yesterday, he missed (at least) two more field goals during the practice session. This may have been a routine rest day for the incumbent Folk, but Vizcaino did not help his chances.

The Patriots will take the practice field for the third straight day at 9:30 a.m. Friday. Practice will be open to the public with gates opening at 8 a.m.

