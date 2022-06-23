Skip to main content

Patriots Sign WR Tyquan Thornton; Only 1 Rookie Remains Unsigned

The Baylor speedster signed his contract Thursday with New England

Tyquan Thornton may be the fastest player on the New England Patriots roster. But the rookie receiver was one of the slowest to sign his first NFL contract.

Better late than never, the Baylor speedster - according to his Instagram account - signed Thursday morning.

With the signing of Thornton and Tuesday's deal inking first-round pick Cole Strange, the Patriots now have nine of their 10 draft picks signed. The only one remaining unsigned is fourth-round quarterback Bailey Zappe.

The Patriots begin training camp July 27 in Foxboro.

New England, which has a poor track record of drafting receivers, traded up to select Thornton with the 50th overall pick last April. Many fans were dismayed by the move, as the majority of mock drafts had Thornton slotted in the third or even fourth round.

He was the fastest receiver to run at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Thornton finished his 2021 season with 60 receptions and 10 receiving touchdowns for Baylor. When at his best, he provides electric speed [having run a blazing 4.28 in the 40-yard-dash], with an ability to run past any defender in his path. In conjunction with his speed, Thornton uses long strides to glide past defenders to create separation. As a result, he will provide quarterback Mac Jones with immediate value as a deep threat, and the type of receiver for which defenses will always have to account.

Thornton will begin camp looking for first-team reps at a crowded receiver position that also includes DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and Jakobi Meyers. The Patriots will have to make roster moves to clear salary-cap room for the signings of Strange, Thornton and Zappe.

