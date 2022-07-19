Skip to main content

Patriots Sign USFL Lineman Jeremiah Pharms, Jr.

Pharms is a versatile interior lineman who logged 22 tackles and two sacks for the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL this past spring.

FOXBORO — With training camp practices set to begin next week, the New England Patriots have added a depth piece along their defensive line.

The Pats have signed former United States Football League (USFL) defensive lineman Jeremiah Pharms Jr, per his agency, Overtime Sports Management Group, LLC.

Pharms is a versatile interior lineman who logged 22 tackles and two sacks for the Pittsburgh Maulers this past spring. He joined the league as the seventh pick in the 26th round of the USFL draft in February.

The 6-3, 301-pound lineman played his first professional season in 2021 with the Wichita Force of the Champions Indoor Football League. He split his collegiate football career, first playing for the San Joaquin Delta College at the junior college level, before moving onto the program at Friends University in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA.)

Pharms’ father, Jeremiah Sr, was a fifth-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2001. However, the hybrid linebacker/fullback never appeared in a NFL game.

Despite making their best effort to improve upon a dismal performance in 2020, the Patriots ranked 22nd in rushing yards allowed and 25th in opposing yards per carry last season. Though New England’s irregularities with setting the edge are partly to blame, success [or lack thereof] when stifling the run typically begins in the interior of the defensive line. New England also lacked a true pass rush presence on the interior, as well. 

While his signing may be considered ‘under the radar,’ Pharms does possess some standout ability to get after the quarterback. As a result, he may add some competition to the Patriots pass rush during training camp.

With Pharms’ addition, the Patriots roster now stands at 86 players. Pharms joins fellow defensive linemen Christian Barmore, Lawrence Guy, Davon Godchaux, Deatrich Wise Jr, Henry Anderson, Byron Cowart, Daniel Ekuale, Carl Davis, Bill Murray, Sam Roberts and LaBryan Ray.

New England’s rookies reported for training camp on Tuesday, while veterans are required to report by July 26. The Patriots first practice is scheduled for July 27 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

