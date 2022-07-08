Patriots Training Camp: 3 To Watch, Interior Defensive Line

FOXBORO — While their offensive line counterparts may garner a greater share of the headlines, the strength and depth of the New England Patriots defensive line will be of great importance heading into the upcoming 2022 NFL season.

Despite making their best effort to improve upon a dismal performance in 2020, the Patriots ranked 22nd in rushing yards allowed and 25th in opposing yards per carry last season. Though New England’s irregularities with setting the edge are partly to blame, success [or lack thereof] when stifling the run typically begins in the interior of the defensive line.

With the first Patriots set to report for training camp in less than two weeks, here are three players that might catch a ‘sharp eye’ along the Patriots offensive line.

Christian Barmore

Arriving in New England via the 38th overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, the second-rounder logged 46 tackles, two passes defensed and 1.5 sacks during his rookie campaign. Barmore finished the regular season ranked first among rookie interior defensive linemen with 48 quarterback pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. He made two starts on the Pats defensive line, while playing 55 percent of New England’s defensive snaps. Barmore’s ability to push the pocket and take a stand against the run earned him many well-deserved accolades in his rookie season. Despite dealing with some knee problems for much of the second half of the season, the Pats’ rookie became one of the team’s premier defenders. He plays with good leverage, and is strong enough to take on double-teams. He locates the ball quickly, chases with good effort and has excellent range for his size. Barmore, also had demonstrated quick hands, which has made him effective in both stuffing the run, and challenging the passer. As a result, he is expected to remain one of the cornerstones of the Patriots front seven for the duration of his stay in Foxboro.

Davon Godchaux

Godchaux brought a level of versatility to the interior of the defensive line that was not present for the Patriots in 2020. In addition to being a stout presence in the Pats’ defensive front, he compiled 32 solo tackles, five quarterback hits, five pressures and one forced fumble. He is at his best when playing more four-technique, while mixing in some five [technique] and some three, as well. In 2022, Godchaux will likely be called upon to take on the double team, providing the Pats linebackers and edge rushers the chance to keep opposing quarterbacks uncomfortable. This should allow the interior of the defensive line to competently defend opposing running games, while also allowing him the chance to showcase his versatility. Bottom line, Godchaux will remain a key component of the Pats defensive line in the upcoming season.

Carl Davis

Davis earned his way onto the 2021 Patriots roster with a standout performance during training camp. The 6-5, 320-pound Iowa product continued to prove his value within the system as a two-gapping interior defensive lineman. Besides providing size and strength up front, he also became a disruptive presence during one-on-one drills. As a result, the Patriots defensive coaching staff tasked Davis with defending the outside zone; hoping that his ability to hold up inside against a double team would allow for the Pats’ defensive ends and edge rushers to flow freely to the ball. However, Davis’ contributions in this area were sporadic, at best. Despite some solid showings at the nose tackle position, the 30-year-old was also occasionally beaten on his assignments. He finished the season having compiled 12 solo tackles, with one quarterback hit and one sack. Having been a healthy inactive for the Pats’ lone playoff game, his re-signing with the team in the offseason came as a bit of a surprise. Still, Davis should compete for a spot on the Pats 53-man roster.