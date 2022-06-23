Done Deal: Patriots Sign QB Bailey Zappe

FOXBORO — And then there were … none.

The New England Patriots announced on Thursday that they have signed quarterback Bailey Zappe to his rookie deal. Zappe had been the last of New England’s 2022 NFL Draft class to agree to terms with the club. First-round choice Cole Strange signed his deal on Wednesday, while second-round pick Tyquan Thornton made it official with the team on Thursday.

The Patriots raised more than a few eyebrows when they selected the Western Kentucky quarterback with the 137th pick in the fourth round of the draft. At the time, Zappe’s selection gave the Pats four quarterbacks on their roster for the upcoming season. In fact, many began to wonder whether the Patriots had squandered valuable draft capital by overindulging in a position of strength.

However, New England decided to thin out the mix at the position, sending reserve quarterback Jarrett Stidham and a seventh-round draft pick to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a sixth-round selection. The move seemingly paved the way for Zappe to earn a spot on the team’s positional depth chart for 2022. He is expected to compete with veteran backup Brian Hoyer as the Pats second option, behind starter Mac Jones.

Zappe had an overwhelmingly successful statistical season at Western Kentucky in 2021. He set FBS single-season records with 62 passing touchdowns and 5,967 passing yards. The 23-year-old is also a strong logistical fit within New England’s style. Much like Jones, Zappe has a quick release and is an accurate short-to-intermediate passer when throwing in rhythm. He moves well within the pocket and demonstrates a good eye for recognizing pressure. In order to be an effective pro, he must improve upon his accuracy when throwing on the move. While he does not project as a particular mobile quarterback, his skill set fits well within New England’s system.

“[When] you put on the film of Bailey Zappe, it's hard not to like him,” Patriots director of player personnel Matt Groh told reporters in May. “It's a lot of completions, it's a lot of touchdown passes, and it's a lot of wins. This guy is a winner, the way he's able to lead and command his team. He's got a lot of great traits that you want in a quarterback. Most importantly, success, with the way he's able to produce on the field and do what's right for the team and get the ball to the playmakers, which he was fortunate enough to have at Houston Baptist and at Western Kentucky. Coach Helton gave him a lot of responsibility, and he really did a great job for his teams.”

Terms of Zappe’s contract [as well as that of both Strange and Thornton] have yet to be disclosed.

With their entire draft class now under contract, the Patriots rookies will report to training camp on July 19. Their veteran teammates will join them for the opening of camp on July 26 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.