Have Patriots Found Reliable Third Tight End?

FOXBORO — The tight end position may be headed for a resurgence within the New England Patriots’ offense in 2022.

While Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry provide the Pats with as stout of a tight end tandem as any team in the NFL, a third player has been working his way up the depth chart during 2022 training camp: third-year veteran Devin Asiasi.

“Devin has had a lot of improvement,” coach Bill Belichick told reporters on Tuesday morning of Asiasi’s camp performance to date. “I think he’s made a good jump this year. Physically he looks good … He’s tracking well.”

Asiasi joined the Patriots as the 91st overall selection in the third-round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Despite a statistically sour rookie season, one in which he caught just two passes on seven targets for 39 yards and one touchdown, he did show signs of promise. Unfortunately, Asiasi scarcely had the chance to display that promise, spending most of the season as a healthy inactive on game day. The former UCLA Bruin only saw the field for 12 snaps during the Pats week 10 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Just one year ago, the Pats secured the services of the top two players at the position on the free agent market in Smith and Henry. While many expected the Patriots to heavily incorporate two tight-end sets into their offense in 2021, it was not the case. In fact, both Henry and Smith spent only a fraction of their snaps on the field together; just 18.6 percent of its offensive snaps.

Despite statistically underwhelming last season, the Pats brain trust seems to have confidence in the talent at the position to produce in 2022. Both Henry and Smith have seen significant action during the team's training camp red zone drills, with Asiasi getting in on the act, as well.

As such, Asiasi seems to be the front-runner to earn the third slot on the tight end depth chart. To do so, he must continue to blend his size, speed and length. When at his best, Asiasi has impressive athleticism and has demonstrated some upside as a route runner. Asiasi’s greatest asset is that he is a natural hands catcher with above-average body control. That trait should allow him to make strides in 2022.

Having apparently caught Belichick’s watchful eye during the team’s first five cam practices, Asiasi is making a strong case for earning a spot on the Pats’ 53-man roster. Though Smith and Henry remain at the top of the depth chart, the 24-year-old has taken some snaps with New England’s starting offense. Should that continue as the team moves deeper into training camp, Asiasi might just be the third man in a positional grouping poised for a bounce back year in 2022.