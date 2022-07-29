The third installment of New England Patriots training camp kicked off Friday morning and the fans came in bunches to watch their team finally put shells on for the first time.

Although the team was still in a period of installment and learning, the speed ramped up during the day and here are some of the stars of Friday’s show.

STUD: TE Jonnu Smith

Smith was today’s biggest winner. In a day in which the tight ends were heavily targeted, Smith dazzled. Highlighted by a leaping touchdown catch over safety Kyle Dugger, the former Tennessee Titan was the best receiver option of the session and hopefully for the team. shook off some rust from last season.

DUD: QB Bailey Zappe

The second straight day in which backup Brian Hoyer did not participate and the rookie gunslinger did not help his cause. Zappe struggled on Friday, throwing two interceptions during team drills. While he had nice touch on his ball during quarterback drills, the defense’s speed caught up to the young quarterback.

STUD: S Adrian Phillips

After the first few days in which fellow safety Joshuah Bledsoe made his mark, today was the time for the veteran to perform. Phillips recorded an interception off of Zappe during team reps and played with composure in the secondary all day. Phillips in this defense can do wonders for the Patriots chances in 2022.

DUD: P Jake Julien

The Eastern Michigan rookie had a tall task coming into camp to try and compete with All-Pro Jake Bailey. With Bailey returning from the NFI-Illness List today, Julien was pushed back to the backup spot. The punts off of Julien’s right foot were very wobbly with his hangtime hovering around the 4.5 second mark, including a rough 3.35 second punt.

STUD: P Jake Bailey

On the flip side, Bailey was back to his dominant ways after missing the first two days of practice. The fourth-year punter consistently pushed five seconds of hang time and Marcus Jones’ muffed punt came off the foot of Bailey. Overall, a strong day for the incumbent starter.

DUD: WR Jakobi Meyers

This one was not because Meyers performed poorly, but because he was not sticking out like he usually does. Pass catchers like Tre Nixon, Ty Montgomery, Kristian Wilkerson and Hunter Henry all seemed to contribute and make a bigger impact on Friday. The one time that the fourth-year receiver stood out was when he ran the wrong route, resulting in a Jalen Mills interception off of Mac Jones.

New England will conclude with its first week of summer practices with one tomorrow at 9:30 a.m. Fans can attend and the gates will be open to the public at 8 a.m.