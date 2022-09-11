Dolphins 20, Patriots 7: Montgomery Rolls In For First TD of Season

The New England Patriots did not get out to an optimal start in their Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

However, the Pats wasted little time in climbing back into the game.

Quarterback Mac Jones led New England on a 15-play, 92-yard scoring drive, which drained more than eight minutes off the clock in the third quarter.

Despite starting the second half with the ball, Miami was not able to extend their 17-point halftime lead. The Dolphins went three-and-out after a third-down pass to Hill was stopped short by safety Kyle Dugger. Dugger remained down for a bit, having been hit in his lower body on the play.

Beginning the drive from their own 8-yard line, New England’s offense began to moved the ball well. Following a 12-yard run from running back Damien Harris, Jones was able to spread the Pats’ passing game throughout the field. The 24-year-old completed passes to receivers DeVante Parker, Jakobi Meyers, and Nelson Agholor, as well as running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

Though the drive looked to be stalled after Miami cornerback Xavien Howard tipped the ball away from Parker (Jones’ intended target) on a 4th-and 1 attempt from the Miami 28-yard line. However, Howard was called for illegal contact with Parker, which extended the drive. Howard’s penalty was just desserts for an earlier missed call on the Pats’ opening drive, which led to Jones’ only first half interception.

The Patriots took full advantage of the opportunity. as Mac Jones connected with tight end Jonnu Smith on a 15-yard completion. Just three plays later, Jones found hybrid ruining back/receiver Ty Montgomery for a six-yard touchdown. As such, New England cut Miami’s lead to 10 points, thus trailing 17-7.

The Dolphins, however, would respond with an eight-play, 50-yard drive. A 49-yard field goal by Miami’s kicker Jason Sanders extended their lead to 20-7.

