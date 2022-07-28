Patriots Training Camp: Day 2 Highlights

FOXBORO -- On a blistering Thursday morning, the New England Patriots held their second day of training camp. Here's everything you need to know about Day 2:

Biggest Winner: Defense

After an absolute shellacking by the offense on Day 1, today was the defense's day. The defense shined most in 11-on-11 drills, during which the secondary had to wear mitts.

Yet, the receivers consistently had trouble separating from the corners and safeties. Aside from a couple highlight plays, the secondary largely shut down the offense while the defensive line had the quarterbacks scrambling repeatedly.

Biggest Loser: Quarterbacks

Starter Mac Jones looked sharp. Backups Bailey Zappe and Brian Hoyer did not.

Though Jones did miss a few throws, his placement was overall accurate and generally in safe locations. However, Zappe especially struggled, often getting the ball out late and throwing behind receivers.

Biggest Question Mark: Receiver Separation

In 11s, even with the secondary wearing mitts, the receivers struggled immensely to separate. Training camp standout DeVante Parker continued his assault on the secondary, however, and used his big frame to make up for a lack of separation. As a whole, the secondary was simply the better unit today.

Dark Horse: Joshua Bledsoe

Through two days of practice, Bledsoe has five incompletions forced. Though he didn't play in 2021, the second-year safety/cornerback hybrid is poised to make an impact on the defense. Look for him to be a true dark horse this season.

Best Play: Back-shoulder touchdown to DeVante Parker

Despite the offense struggling mightily, Jones' touchdown throw to Parker drew the loudest cheers from the crowd today. Despite excellent coverage by cornerback Jalen Mills, Parker was able to find a sliver of space, with Jones placing the ball perfectly.

In general, Parker has become Jones' first option read in the red zone and continues to be reliable in goal-to-go scenarios.