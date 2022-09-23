Skip to main content

Patriots vs. Ravens Week 3: How to Watch, Betting Odds

The New England Patriots finally play in front of a home crowd at Gillette Stadium on Sunday as they take on the Baltimore Ravens.
  Author:
  Publish date:

The New England Patriots will play in front of a home crowd for the first time in 2022 as they host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3.

The Patriots hope to get over .500 against a reeling Ravens squad that watched a 21-point fourth-quarter lead turn into a loss last week against the Miami Dolphins.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones fought through a back issue and illness to lead New England to a Week 2 win over Pittsburgh, in a game where the offensive line seemed to come together, allowing zero sacks.

Wideout Nelson Ahgolor tallied one touchdown and 118 yards on six catches including a highlight-reel grab that injected some life into the passing game while running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson combined for 118 yards on the ground last week. 

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson is coming off the loss to Miami where he accounted for 437 total yards - 318 through the air and 119 on the ground. That's significant for a Pats defense that hasn't allowed a 100-yard rusher or a rushing touchdown through two weeks.

WHAT: New England Patriots (1-1) vs. Baltimore Ravens (1-1)

WHERE: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts (65,878)

WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, 1 p.m. EST

TELEVISION: FOX / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: WFXT-FM 98.5 The Sports Hub

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: New England Patriots +2.5 (-118), Baltimore Ravens -2.5 (+100)

TOTAL: 43.5 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Patriots +125, Ravens -150

