Patriots Mac Jones Channeling ‘Inner Bill Belichick;’ Stats Are For Losers?

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots have won a lot of games over the years, along with setting some impressive records.

Despite the multitude of records that range from regular-season wins, playoff wins, epic Super Bowl comebacks, and player performances, the Patriots organization tends to devalue numbers

"Stats are for losers,'' coach Bill Belichick famously proclaimed in 2009. "The final score is for winners."

Then in 2014, Tom Brady echoed that, quote saying that individual stats don’t matter in New England, just wins.

So is Mac Jones following suit?

Yes, it appears the second-year quarterback has been taking notes.

Despite taking the Patriots to the playoffs last season, as well as being elected to the Pro Bowl, Jones has faced some criticism regarding whether he is improving in his second season.

"Every week you're trying to improve," Jones said. "I'd say we improved from Week 1 to Week 2, and it's not just me, it's everybody. We all improved and got better."

The Patriots typically view the first four games of the season as, in a sense, an extension of the preseason. Over the years, Belichick has talked about how football doesn't really start until after Thanksgiving.

Even with that organizational mindset, New England has struggled in December the past two seasons. In fact, the Patriots lost three out of four regular-season games to finish the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Even if it's only Week 3, Jones is focusing on one game at a time.

"We got a lot of games and we got a big one this week. That's all you can judge yourself on, is your last game," Jones said. "We won our last game, so that's all that matters and the next week is the next week."

Last year, Jones won 10 games, the most ever by a Patriots rookie QB. He also led all NFL rookies in passing yards with 3,801 and touchdown passes with 22. New England's offense ranked fifth in the NFL in points per game, and 14th in passing yards per game.

So all in all, Jones had an impressive rookie campaign. Just don't tell him that.

"I'm not sure about the stats and stuff, I don't really look at them," Jones said. "I don't have much information there for you.

"The only one ... it's either a W or an L and that's the only one that matters."

The 1-1 Patriots have a chance to collect another win when they take on the Ravens this Sunday in their first home game of the season.

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here