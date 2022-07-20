Former Patriots WR Charles Johnson Dead at 50

FOXBORO – Former New England Patriots wide receiver Charles Johnson died on Tuesday, according to WNCN CBS 17.

Johnson was 50.

The former Colorado Buffalo spent nine seasons in the NFL with stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, the aforementioned Patriots and the Buffalo Bills.

Johnson was drafted 17th overall by Pittsburgh in the 1994 NFL Draft and played five seasons in the black and yellow before departing for the Eagles.

The player who was known simply as “CJ” joined the Patriots in 2001, catching 14 passes and a single touchdown. His only season in New England resulted in a Super Bowl victory, the 20-17 win over the St. Louis Rams.

Johnson recorded 22 yards in the 2001 AFC Divisional Game against the Steelers on three catches, his only statistics from the Patriots’ magical run that postseason.

The wide receiver also was a noted fan of R&B music, once stating that just like him, the songs pick up pace as time (or in Johnson's case, the season) progresses.

"The music builds up in speed and just keeps on getting faster all the way up to about an hour before the game," Johnson said. "It has to be something that can really get my blood flowing and get my body pumping. Then I go through what I call my Cali phase, or my West Coast music. That starts getting my blood active. After that it is the Florida style, or Atlanta music. That is the fast, upbeat music. I don't know if you want to call it the go-go music, but it is really upbeat and gets you hopping in your seat. You won't see me dancing though. I leave the dancing stuff to the younger guys."

The cause of death has not been announced.