NFL Network: Keys to Patriots' Success in 2022?

FOXBORO -- With 2022 NFL training camp quickly approaching, speculation remains about how the New England Patriots may be able to ensure a successful season.

Per NFL Network's Good Morning Football, there are three keys for the Patriots to find some success after a 2021 season that was filled with the highest of highs and lowest of lows.

1. Finding a play-caller

With longtime New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels leaving the team in favor of the Las Vegas Raiders head coaching position, there still remains a void at offensive play-caller. Though former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia was reported to be the frontrunner for the position, no official announcement has been made yet by head coach Bill Belichick.

2. Quarterback Mac Jones continues to produce at a high level

Jones undeniably had the best rookie season of any quarterback from the vaunted 2021 NFL Draft, posting PFF's highest grade among rookie quarterbacks at 80.4. He also passed for 3801 yards and 22 touchdowns at a 67.6 percent completion rate, flashing quick decision-making with a surprisingly effective arm.

With reports that he has spent the offseason working with quarterback and throwing guru Tom House, Jones is primed to improve in the upcoming season. This projected improvement is critical for the team to have any semblance of success in 2022.

3. The team's replacements for the heavy offseason losses emerge

The Patriots had some of the greatest losses this offseason of any team, including all-pro cornerback J.C. Jackson, top offensive guard Shaq Mason, and more. Offseason acquisitions such as cornerback Malcolm Butler and first-round draft selection Cole Strange will have to make an immediate impact for the team to have any shot of competing in 2022.