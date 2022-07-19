Patriots Fan Club of Arizona Celebrates 25 Years

FOXBORO – Here in Massachusetts, you cannot go 30 seconds without seeing some kind of New England Patriots memorabilia. The support that New Englanders have for their football team runs deep.

Scott Holt, a New Hampshire native, wanted to continue his Patriots fandom while he was living in Arizona. Thus, the New England Patriots Fan Club of Arizona was born.

Created in 1996, Holt founded the fan club after seeing a group of Patriots fans sparsely watching Super Bowl XXXI. As the initial president, Holt was able to create a group that supported his favorite football team, but also contribute to the Patriots Foundation.

via Fosters Daily Democrat

They generate large numbers for regular season games, but for Super Bowls? That’s a whole different animal.

"That was probably more than we expected," Scott said. "We probably had thousands of people roll through those two days."

The large turnouts for this club are why Patriots owner Robert Kraft is such a big contributor for the fan club, even inviting members to the Super Bowl.

"He's supported the club since Day 1," Scott said of Robert Kraft. "I don't think we'd be where we're at today. I hope that we've helped them with some areas too, but that they've just been amazing. I don't see here in this town or in any other sport – the way the Patriots connect with the fans."

This fan club has the ability to bring people together with a common thread – sports. But this club, especially for Holt, brought him another thing – love.

Scott met his wife, Tracey, in 2005 during a gathering in 2007.

"I'm from Nashua originally, and it's funny because I met my wife out with the Patriots Fan Club. She's from Hampton Beach," Holt said.

You better believe when the Patriots travel to Glendale to face the Arizona Cardinals, the New England Patriots Fan Club of Arizona will be in attendance.

And just think if the Pats make it to Super Bowl LVII February 12 in Arizona.