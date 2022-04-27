Skip to main content

Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne Challenging Teammates With 2022 Goals

Kendrick Bourne has never come close to a 1,000-yard receiving season, but hopes to change that next year.

First, Kendrick Bourne bought his parents a house. Now, he's selling his teammates a challenge.

The New England Patriots wideout has some lofty on-field expectations for himself in 2022. After posting 55 catches for 800 yards and five touchdowns in his first season in New England, Bourne wants to hit the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his five-year NFL career.

Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers

Jakobi Meyers

Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne

Kendrick Bourne

Patriots Mac Jones (10), Kendrick Bourne (84)

Kendrick Bourne and Mac Jones

Bourne spent the first four seasons in San Francisco, where his best season was in 2020 with 49 catches for 667 yards. Last season's 800 receiving yards was the closest he's ever come to the NFL receiver benchmark of 1,000. 

Bourne might have his work cut out for him since Patriots wideouts aren't known for their impressive statistical accomplishments. New England hasn't had a 1,000-yard receiver since Tom Brady left town. 

While announcing his personal expectation for 2022 on social media, Bourne tagged teammate and fellow wideout Jakobi Meyers as a challenge to join him in the 1,000-yard club.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

That challenge for Bourne and Meyers would be even more difficult since two Patriots receivers haven't hit 1,000 yards in the same season since 2017 when tight end Rob Gronkowski and wideout Brandin Cooks accomplished that feat behind Brady's NFL MVP season.

New England just added another wideout who wants in on the action. Devante Parker posted a reply to the Bourne's social media post:

"Just save me some and we good😂," Parker joked in the replies.

Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne

Kendrick Bourne

Patriots WR Nelson Agholor

Nelson Agholor

Patriots WR N’Keal Harry

N'Keal Harry

Personal goals are always encouraged, especially in sports, but Patriots coach Bill Belichick isn't one that pushes personal stats above team accomplishments, making things that much more difficult. And then there's second-year quarterback Mac Jones. Will there be enough balls to go around next season?

Other Patriots receivers who might have something to say about all of this are Nelson Agholor and N'Keal Harry. But Agholor was disappointing in his New England debut last season with just 473 yards on 37 catches, and Harry is skipping the start of the Patriots offseason workouts and his future with the team is in question.

Patriots - Belichick Draft Dog
News

Patriots Draft To-Do List: Trade Down?

By Kevin Tame, Jr.44 minutes ago
6598FA2B-D485-4900-8220-5D9A9C45529A
News

Son of Patriots Great Vince Wilfork Steals Championship Rings

By Mike D'Abate1 hour ago
Patriots - Mac Jones Draft
News

Patriots Draft Guru: Bill Belichick vs. Mel Kiper

By Richie Whitt1 hour ago
NFL
News

Patriots Mock Draft: New England Adds LB 'Thumper'

By Cole Thompson5 hours ago
632C0903-823C-4E30-84F7-B5B9EEC3885F
News

Wherefore Art Thou? Patriots Conduct Third Meeting with Draft Prospect Romeo Doubs

By Mike D'Abate7 hours ago
Patriots - Dan Marino
News

Draft Debacle: Patriots Still Regret 1983 QB Choice

By Richie Whitt23 hours ago
5DFFB83A-013F-4A16-BAA8-2C594DF63937
News

NFL Mock Draft: Patriots Find New Cornerback at 21?

By Mike D'AbateApr 26, 2022
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady waves to fans chanting”Brady, Brady” as he leaves the field after the game the game at Gillette Stadium on October 3, 2021 in Foxboro, MA
News

Patriots Ex Tom Brady: 'I Could Play 'Til I'm 50! (But ...)

By Mike FisherApr 26, 2022