PatriotMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Cam Newton on IG: It's Not About the Money, It's About Respect

Devon Clements

Cam Newton's contract is a bit disappointing to some. Reason being, the 2015 MVP still has the talent and is believed to be 100% healthy, so why would he accept a one-year deal that's worth up to just $7.5 million with the New England Patriots?

Well, Superman seemingly answered that question on his Instagram Thursday morning...kind of. 

Here is what Newton said in his Instagram post:

"(There's) not a lot of things that money cannot buy, but amongst the top of that list of things, you would find RESPECT as one of those. 

"This is not about money for me; it's about respect."

Newton's contract with New England is for one year, with a minimum base salary of $1.05 million. He received a $550,000 signing bonus, and can earn up to $6.45 million in incentives and per-game roster bonuses, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports. 

It was reported on Tuesday by La Canfora that Newton's contract also does not include a provision that prevents the Patriots from franchise tagging him in 2021. So not only did the Patriots manage to sign the former MVP at a low cost this offseason, but if Newton plays well next season New England can prevent him from going elsewhere next offseason by tagging him. Doing that would retain Newton at a rate that would likely be cheaper than his rate on the open market.

Signing a modest contract seemed like an odd move for a player that, when healthy, is still one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL. But according to Newton, being respected, which is something he apparently found with the Patriots, is more important than money. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Film Review: Cam Newton Can Re-Claim Elite Status With the Patriots

Cam Newton looks to re-energize his career after signing with the Patriots.

Kyle Garvin

by

DevonClements

Bill Belichick's Experience With 2011 Lockout May Be Why He Signed Cam Newton

One of the reasons behind New England's decision to sign Newton may have to do with the lockout that occurred in the NFL nearly a decade ago.

Sam Minton

5 Things Patriots Fans Should Know About Cam Newton

It's time to get to know the Patriots' new quarterback.

Max McAuliffe

Cam Newton is a Low-Risk, High-Reward Option For Patriots

Signing Cam Newton gives the Patriots the potential opportunity for a high payout at a very low price.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Cam Newton, Mohamed Sanu Wasted No Time, Already Working Out Together

Newton signed with the Patriots last Sunday.

Devon Clements

by

Sam Minton

Analyzing Cam Newton's Contract Details With Patriots

We now have our first look at Newton's contract with the Patriots.

Devon Clements

Report: NFL to Announce 2020 Preseason Will Be Cut in Half

Weeks 1 and 4 of the preseason will be scrapped.

Devon Clements

Cam Newton's Former OC Gave Glowing Review About QB to Patriots

One of the reasons Bill Belichick decided to pull the trigger on Cam Newton might be because of a glowing recommendation from Norv Turner.

Sam Minton

Surprise, Surprise: Patriots' Newest Penalties Prove They Can't Run From Their Past

The NFL proved once again that the Patriots can't run from their past.

Devon Clements

Julian Edelman Welcomes Cam Newton to Patriots, Tom Brady Reacts to Post

Is Tom Brady jealous? Nah.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe