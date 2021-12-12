Patriots 2021 Rookie Class - Three Standouts at the Bye

Through thirteen games in 2021, the New England Patriots have not only exceeded the expectations of their fan base, but they have also returned to national prominence. The Pats entered their bye week with a record of 9-4, atop the AFC East division, as well as the current number one seed in the AFC playoff picture.

While New England continued to win with the familiar formula of smart, complementary football in all three phases, as well as exemplary coaching, much of their success can be attributed to the arrival of some of their fresh rookie faces via the 2021 NFL Draft.

Despite the negative narrative surrounding the drafting ability of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (pushed by either the ill-informed, or those seeking attention), the Pats 2021 Draft class has the chance to be among its most productive, and thus its most memorable. The Patriots have earned rave reviews for their Draft performance, and deservedly so. Making eight selections, the Pats addressed several key positions of need, including their choosing a quarterback in the first round for the first time since 1993. In the process, the newest New England hopefuls hope to leave as indelible an impression on the team.

Though each of the Pats’ rookies has made notable contributions to the team’s success thus far, three have stood out above the rest.

Third Place: Rhamondre Stevenson

Despite the Patriots' penchant for slowly developing their rookie running backs, the former Oklahoma Sooner has become a factor in New England’s offense in 2021. Through nine games, to date, Stevenson has rushed for 429 yards on 100 carries with three touchdowns. Listed at 6’0” 230-pounds, he is a physical, powerful runner; yet he is athletic enough to make tacklers miss in short yardage in situational runs. The 23-year-old nicely blends power and athleticism into his running style, which will serve him well as the cold weather arrives in New England. After a costly fumble in Week One against theMiami Dolphins, he has shown marked improvement in his ball security. Stevenson also possesses the necessary intangibles to be an effective option in receiving out of the backfield. He has compiled 117 receiving yards, on 12 receptions. Still, Stevenson’s prowess continues to be evident on the ground. Whether it be power sidestepping his way into the end zone, or showcasing his speed by breaking for a 91-year touchdown run, he clearly has the skill to be a big part of the Patriots future at the position.

Second Place: Christian Barmore

While he may be a rookie, Barmore has performed with the prowess of an NFL veteran. The 6-foot-4, 310 pound lineman is living up to his reputation as one of the best defensive linemen in the 2021 Draft class. Having suited up in all 13 games for the Patriots in 2021, thus far, he has logged 16 solo tackles, 2 tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits and two passes-defensed. Barmore’s ability to push the pocket and take a stand against the run has earned him many well-deserved accolades. Despite dealing with a recent knee injury, the Pats’ rookie has become one of the team’s premier defenders. He plays with good leverage, and is strong enough to take on double-teams. He locates the ball quickly, chases with good effort and has excellent range for his size. Barmore, also had demonstrated quick hands, which has made him effective in both stuffing the run, and challenging the passer. Over the past few weeks, Barmore has drawn the attention of opposing blockers along the offensive line. As a result, Patriots’ linebackers and edge rushers are often left one-on-one on the edge. This has freed New England’s linebackers to pursue the quarterback. His impact on the Patriots defense has been palpable, despite having yet to reach his potential.

First Place: Mac Jones

The Patriots clearly made the right call in selecting Jones with the 15th overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. For all of the offseason discussion surrounding the Patriots desire to change their passing game, the team’s aerial attack remains timing-based, predicated on vertical routes and completions from quick, accurate throws. During his time at Alabama, Jones was quite proficient at running this type of offense. With a strong supporting cast of playmakers around him, Jones has been able to create plays by leading his receivers under the defense, releasing the ball quickly and delivering it accurately. This provides his playmakers with the space they needed to catch and run with the football.

To date, Jones has compiled 2865 passing yards, while earning 16 touchdowns. Having been named Offensive Rookie of the Month for November 2021, Jones continues to be among the most productive players at the position. In the month of November, the 23-year-old completed 76.8 percent of his passes for 854 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions for a 117.2 rating. Jones’ passer rating (117.2 – first), completion percentage (76.8 percent – second) and passing touchdowns (seven – tied-fifth) all rank among the top-five in the NFL since Week Nine. His 142.1 rating in Week Ten (vs. Cleveland Browns) was the fifth-highest single-game passer rating by a rookie quarterback in the Super Bowl era (with a minimum of 20 attempts). In the process, led the Patriots to a 4-0 November record. While the four remaining games on the Patriots schedule will determine whether he is able to secure the nod as Offensive Rookie of the Year, the future will clearly be bright for New England with Mac Jones at the helm for many years to come.