In Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots Have Not Only a ‘Cold-Weather New England back’ but Also a ‘Mentally Tough’ Minded Player

The Patriots rookie running back just played in his first cold weather game, ever.

The New England Patriots drafted Rhamondre Stevenson with the No. 120 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

At 6-foot, 231 pounds, Stevenson is a wrecking ball of a runner. With how hard he hits the hole, and how often he lowers his shoulder and runs defenders over, you would think Stevenson was used to playing in cold weather conditions, right?

Not so fast.

Stevenson attended Centennial High School in Las Vegas, Nevada. As a junior in 2015, he was the Las Vegas Sun High School Player of the Year.

As well as Stevenson played, the weather did not play much of a factor. Nevada is the driest place in the United States, with most parts of the state experiencing desert or semi-desert conditions. In fact, Clark County, Nevada, where Stevenson played his high school football, only gets 5 inches of rain, on average, per year.

The weather was not much of a factor in college either. Stevenson started his collegiate career at Cerritos College in Norwalk, California. In 2018, he rushed for over 2,000 yards with 16 touchdowns in junior college and was regarded as the No. 1 junior college running back in the nation.

Stevenson joined the Oklahoma Sooners in 2019 after transferring from Cerritos College. He was a four-star junior college transfer.

In his first season at Oklahoma, he came off the bench, rushing for 515 yards with six touchdowns in 13 games. He averaged 8.0 yards per carry that season.

In 2020, he missed the season’s first five games due to a suspension after failing an NCAA drug test. He came back and totaled a team-high 665 yards and seven touchdowns on 101 carries.

Once again, the weather was not much of a factor. Oklahoma City only averages 6 inches of snow per year, which limited Stevenson's chances of playing in conditions he just saw in Buffalo.

So now that former Oklahoma running back played in his first real cold-weather game, what does he think?

"I've never been in weather like this, so this is really my first time. I just had to be mentally tough about it and get through the game," Stevenson told reporters on Monday.

The Patriots are now the top seed in the AFC at 9-4 after they strung together seven straight wins. It's looking more and more likely New England will be hosting playoff football at Gillette Stadium in January. The chances of winter weather conditions in January are really high.

Over the past 20 years, the Patriots have had their fair share of cold-weather games. Running backs like Corey Dillion, Antowain Smith, and Laurence Maroney all had their own equally impressive performances whether it was in 4-degree weather or a snowstorm.

Who could forget Dillon's playoff debut back in 2004? The infamous snow game against Peyton Manning's Indianapolis Colts. In that game, Dillion carried 23 times for 144 yards to help the Patriots advance to the AFC championship game.

While it is certainly unfair to expect Stevenson to become the next Corey Dillon after one snowy, windy game in Buffalo, it should be noted that the winter weather doesn't seem to have phased him.

"It's a mentality, I think. You have to be mentally tough about it. It's just weather at the end of the day, it's not too much of a big deal."

After playing in 32 snaps and being on the field for 63% of the offensive snaps, Stevenson surely showed toughness. He has ridiculous agility for his size and is such a smooth runner. As a matter of fact, he forced nine missed tackles against the Bills, on 24 touches.

One of the even more impressive aspects of Stevenson's performance in the wind and snow is that he saw at least eight men in the box 70% of the time. In other words, even with such a run-heavy game, the Bills knew what was coming, and still could not stop the run.

The Patriots get to rest up as they are on their bye week, before returning to action on Saturday, December 18 at 8:20 pm against the Indianapolis Colts. If Damien Harris’ hamstring strain is more than just a mild strain, Stevenson will be the go-to back against the Colts. Stevenson likely won't be able to play in any winter weather conditions though. Lucas Oil Stadium has a retractable roof that is almost always closed.