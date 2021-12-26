Patriots vs. Bills, Part II: Three to Watch on Defense Against Buffalo

The New England Patriots will host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. While Buffalo is primarily known for its stout defense, they also possess versatile offense, with the ability of beating teams in various ways. If the Patriots are to be victorious on Sunday, they will need to exploit the Bills’ weaknesses.

Though many Patriots players are expected to garner some attention during Sunday’s matchup, here are three players on defense that might raise an eyebrow when the Pats take the field against the Bills.

J.C Jackson

Despite New England’s penchant for deploying a great deal of zone coverages in 2021, Jackson is still at his best when locking down an opposing team’s number one pass catcher. This week, he will be inviting Bills’ top wideout to his ‘Isle of Denial.’ Through fourteen games, the 26-year-old had compiled 36 solo tackles, a league-leading 20 passes-defensed and seven interceptions, with one having been returned for a touchdown. His seven interceptions this season are the second-most in the NFL. The 26-year-old has helped New England’s preventive unit to become among the top scoring defenses in the league. He has routinely demonstrated an impressive instinct for finding the football, while keeping his targets in range and maintaining a visual on opposing quarterbacks. Jackson will have quite the formidable adversary, should he match up Diggs on Sunday. However, the newly-elected Pro Bowler has yet to disappoint in being up to the challenge.

Myles Bryant

Following Jonathan Jones’ season-ending shoulder injury in October, Bryant has been the Pats’ primary option at slot cornerback. The hard-hitting defensive back has continuously played a versatile role with New England. With the Pats expected to heavily employ multiple defensive backs against one of the league’s top quarterbacks in Buffalo’s Josh Allen on Sunday, Bryant should provide some versatility to the Patriots defensive backfield, seeing the majority of his snaps in the slot. Though Bryant occasionally aligned as the third safety in the Pats customary three-safety set during their Week Thirteen matchup, his primary focus was Buffalo’s receiver Cole Beasley. The Bills’ slot target was held to only one reception or 11 yards. However, Bryant made arguably the play of the game late in the fourth quarter. In man coverage on Beasley, Bryant made a heads-up read on quarterback Josh Allen. He made the move to Allen’s intended receiver, Gabriel Davis, batting the ball down and securing the victory. With both Davis and Beasley out for Sunday’s matchup, Bryant may draw coverage against Buffalo’s reserve wideout Isaish McKenzie; thus becoming one of the weekend’s more intriguing matchups.

Matthew Judon

Judon may be one of the few Patriots who has been ‘Worth The Watch’ each and every week of New England’s 2021 season. Week after week, he has routinely proven his possession of the versatility and adaptability to earn the spot as the team’s number one player on the edge. Through fourteen games, the linebacker has amassed 34 solo tackles, 25 quarterback hits and a career-high 12.5 sacks. Most importantly, Judon’s presence allows the Pats front seven to play in position, facilitating their ability to set the edge, and stop the run. He has been quite adept at keeping runs from reaching the corner on early downs, as well as providing speed and strength when rushing the quarterback. Buffalo’s Josh Allen is one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL, capable of exploiting the slightest miscues in any defense. As a result, Judon is likely to keep a sharp eye on Buffalo’s coverage of the Pats’ defensive linemen, particularly rookie Christian Barmore. With Barmore drawing the attention of opposing blockers along the offensive line, Judon is often left one-on-one on the edge. Should this happen on Sunday, Judon will be free to pursue Allen, thus forcing him into uncomfortable situations.