Patriots vs. Steelers Week 2: How to Watch, Betting Odds

The New England Patriots are searching for answers after a 20-7 Week 1 loss to the division rival Miami Dolphins. There's plenty for the Patriots to work on before game time, as New England committed three turnovers last week.

Holding on to the ball and eliminating big plays by Pittsburgh's offense should take priority this week.

It's been 20 years since a Bill Belichick-coached Patriots team has started a season 0-2, and with quarterback Mac Jones banged up after last week, Pittsburgh could be chomping at the bit.

via ESPN

Jones went to the locker room during last week's game for X-rays, although it's believed he just suffered back spasms during the game.

The defense allowed 5.2 yards per play and 307 total yards last week, but linebacker Matthew Judon is optimistic as the Patriots look for their first win.

“I think everybody is a work in progress until the end. It ain't over until it's over... We've just got to work harder, honestly. We want to win games. We want to be a good football team. We want to have a chance to compete,” Judon said. “We've got 16 more of these, and we're not going to hang our hat on the first one.”

The Steelers also suffered an injury scare last week, as linebacker T.J. Watt tore his pectoral muscle, and left the game. It appears Watt will not need surgery, and Pittsburgh is confident he can return before the end of the season.

The Steelers are coming off a wacky overtime upset win in Cincinnati where kickers and missed kicks were the story, and hope to improve their early season record to 2-0 with new signal caller Mitchell Trubisky.

WHAT: New England Patriots (0-1) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0)

WHERE: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (68,400)

WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, 1 p.m. ET

TELEVISION: WBZ-TV, CBS 4 / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: 98.5 FM The Sports Hub

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: New England Patriots -1.5

TOTAL: 40.5 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Patriots -133, Steelers +110

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here