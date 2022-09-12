Patriots Veteran: ‘Not Going to Hang Hat’ After One Loss

The New England Patriots dropped their season opener to the Miami Dolphins, 20-7. For linebacker Matthew Judon, it all came down to one simple, obvious problem.

Taking the podium after the loss, Judon was asked to sum up the contest and he pointed to the scoreboard.



“We're going to go back on and film and see what we did, but it's the score obviously,” Judon said. “They have more points than we did. We've got to fix that and come out on the victor's side next time.”



Well, the veteran defender isn’t wrong.

New England never led in this game, nor did it ever seriously threaten a comeback. The lone touchdown the offense did produce almost didn’t even happen. Miami initially made a 4th-down stop, but the referees threw a flag for defensive holding which gave the Patriots an automatic first down.



As for Judon and the defense, they gave up a gut-wrenching score just before the half that we now know was the ultimate nail in the coffin.



“We know they've got to pass it, fourth and long, and we give up six going into the half, and then they get the ball back,” Judon said. “So that hurt us. It definitely stings, and we can't do that if we want to be a good team.”



The eyeball test and box score do tell different stories. Granted Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle played well, but overall it’s not like the Patriots' defense couldn’t hang with the Dolphins. In fact, New England held Miami’s offense to just 65 rushing yards on 21 attempts.



Despite giving up 20 points - only 13 by the defense - it was a relatively quiet 20 points. New England held Miami to just a field goal in the first and third quarters and scoreless in the fourth quarter. Most of the damage was done in the second as the defense surrendered 14 points.



So is the Patriots' defense a work in progress?



“I think everybody is a work in progress until the end. It ain't over until it's over,” Judon said. “We're going to go back out there and work. We've just got to work harder, honestly.”



Judon played well, finishing with five total tackles, two solo, and a big-time sack that forced a third-and-19.



“We want to win games. We want to be a good football team. We want to have a chance to compete,” Judon said. “We've got 16 more of these, and we're not going to hang our hat on the first one.”



New England plays at Pittsburgh on Sunday, September 18 at 1 p.m.

