PFF Ranks Patriots' Top 3 Players Entering 2024 NFL Season
With this NFL offseason's draft and free agency now behind us, it's becoming a good time to take a step back and analyze the state of how these rosters have been tweaked with throughout the spring, along with how teams stack up heading into 2024.
For the New England Patriots, it was an offseason filled with refresh. A new coaching regime, a freshly-selected rookie quarterback and place, and a number of additions to the offensive side of the ball give this team it's fair share of adjustments. Compared to the product we witnessed last season, it's a drastically different landscape in Foxboro,
However, by looking at what the top talent of this roster has to offer, it doesn't look to be much different from what we saw in 2023. Some core pieces did happen to be shipped out, but many stayed in-house, giving fans some sense of familiarity heading into the new year.
While waiting for week one to arrive, PFF measured up how the top three players look on each roster heading into 2024.
For the Patriots, the rankings resulted in names all on the defensive side: edge rusher Matthew Judon, along with safeties Jabrill Peppers and Kyle Dugger. PFF noted that while 2023 was ultimately unsuccessful, this unit still has enough optimism to lean on moving forward:
"Matthew Judon had a down year but is still one of the top players on the team. Jabrill Peppers earned the highest grade of any New England player (87.3), buoyed by a 90.7 run-defense grade and an 83.2 coverage grade. Kyle Dugger also didn’t have a great year, but we know he is better than the 61.7 grade he recorded. Rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez may have been in the mix if not for injury."
Injuries and inconsistency prevented this Patriots' defense from remaining one of the top groups in the NFL last year. Judon got sidelined early with a torn bicep, and rookie Christian Gonzalez's campaign was derailed by a banged-up shoulder. But, with two of the team's best playmakers on that side of the ball back in the mix, New England is on the upswing.
The Patriots also hold some firepower in the back end of their secondary, with Jabrill Peppers and Kyle Dugger holding down the safety spots. Dugger is coming off his best season yet with 109 tackles, six TFLs, seven pass deflections, and two interceptions. As for Peppers, he'll be entering a big contract year after posting 78 tackles, five TFLs, and eight pass deflections, and two picks for himself. Expect similar shades of dominant production for these guys in 2024.
The next goal for this team will be ironing out the offense, which they've already taken some massive strides in. Drafting QB Drake Maye, WR Ja'Lynn Polk, and WR Javon Baker are the first steps in doing so, with their growth and development set to be crucial in New England's rebuild.
It's a slow grind back to the top, but the Patriots have some key pieces that will make this process a bit easier.
Follow Patriots Country on X for more New England Patriots coverage!