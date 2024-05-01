Patriots Invite Absurd DL/Kicker Hybrid to Rookie Mini Camp
The New England Patriots are starting to get creative in their pursuit of potential roster additions.
According to Ethan Hurwitz on Twitter/X, the Patriots have invited Peru State defensive tackle/kicker to their Rookie Mini Camp.
Adams stands 6-foot-2, 286 pounds, standing out as a threat on both special teams and defense. During his time at Peru State, he was named All-Conference D-Lineman two times,earned a Defensive Player of the Year selection, andalsowas selected a two-time First Team All-Conference selection as a punter.
On the defensive side of the ball, he secured 156 total tackles and 20.5 sacks throughout his college career. It's not often you see a player enter as a threat as a kicker and a defensive lineman, but leave it to the Patriots to inevitably be the team to find one.
When asking Peru State head coach Phil Ockinga about what Adams can bring to a team, he stated the defense/special teams hybrid is "poised to make a big impact in the NFL" as a player "who truly loves the game."
While his place on the 53-man is far from guaranteed with a few months to go in the offseason, the opportunity to compete in camp puts Adams one step closer to landing in play for a roster spot.