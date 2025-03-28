The Raiders Solving One Problem Solves Many Other
The Las Vegas Raiders spent most of the past two seasons as a passing team, as their ground game was largely ineffective. Over that time, the Raiders have consistently been one of the worst rushing teams in the National Football League, undoubtedly hampering the offense.
The Raiders' struggles at quarterback were made worse by their inability to run the football. Those two issues derailed a Raiders offense that unquestionably had talented players. Still, the Raiders must find a way to improve their roster this offseason, even more than they already have.
If this past season's 4-13 campaign taught the Raiders anything, it should have been the value of having competent depth players. Having an extremely talented handful of players on a unit is not necessarily better than an all-around talented team that plays well and can stay healthy.
Reese Decker of the Pro Football Network released his most recent mock draft featuring projections for each team's picks in the first three rounds of the upcoming NFL Draft. Decker believes the Raiders' moves early in free agency gives them added flexibility in the draft.
"The Raiders’ trade for Geno Smith effectively removes them from the first-round quarterback conversation. Much like Smith and 73-year-old head coach Pete Carroll did in Seattle, the Raiders will look to win with an efficient offense built around a strong rushing attack," Decker said.
Decker noted that the Raiders' need for an improved ground game could instantly be solved by drafting Jeanty. While Las Vegas would still need to improve its thin offensive line even more, adding Jeanty in the first round would make the Raiders a team to watch for this season.
"Nobody is better to lead the attack than Jeanty. The 2024 Heisman Trophy runner-up is a bona fide blue-chip prospect and generational talent. He is a dynamic playmaker who possesses elite contact balance, remarkable power and durability, dangerous top-end speed, and the ability to flip the field on a single cut. He has the ability to be an instant game-changer and a foundational piece for a rebuilding organization. Jeanty is an X-Factor," Decker said.
