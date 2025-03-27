How Ashton Jeanty Fits with the Raiders
Although the subpar quarterback play rightfully received most of the attention, the Las Vegas Raiders' ground game has been equally as bad as their passing attack over the past two seasons. The Raiders' inability to run the ball has undoubtedly been one of their most pressing issues.
The Raiders have done all they could to address the running back position over the past three seasons, except draft one of the top running backs available, as they had other needs. However, this offseason, they can draft a back who could make a lot of lives easier in Las Vegas.
Abhinand Variar of Pro Football Network recently anayzed a few of the teams that are the best fit for Jeanty when he enters the NFL in a few weeks. The Raiders were listed as one of the teams that would be among the best fits for the talented running back.
"Boise State’s Ashton Jean͏ty headlines this year’s running back class as the projected No. 6 overall pick by ͏the Las ͏Vegas ͏Raiders. Jeanty, who finished second in Heisman Trophy voting,͏ ͏delivered a record-͏breaking junior season with 2,͏60͏1 rushing͏ yards and 29 touchdowns,͏ numbers only surpassed by Barry Sanders in ͏NCAA history͏," Variar said.
"Known for his explosive playmaking and versatility, Jeanty͏ has been hailed͏ as ͏the top running ͏back prospect of the draft ͏class. His ability to dominate both between the͏ tackles and ͏in open space makes him a perfect fit for the Raiders, who are looking to bolster their offense under new leadership."
With all of the changes the Raiders have made this offseason, they must change their approach to the running back position. When Josh Jacobs was up for a new contract, the Raiders addressed negotiations like many other teams around the league did when it came to running backs.
However, most of the teams that helped devalue the running back position by refusing to pay top dollar, or even a relatively understandabe amount of money, to running backs are among the worst teams in the league.
The Raiders refused to pay Jacobs, his new team went to the playoffs. The New York Giants did not want to pay Saquon Barkley, his new team won the Super Bowl. While the Green Bay Packers and Eagles have better overall rosters, even they understand the importance of a quality back.
