Raiders' Amik Robertson Talks Touchdown vs. Denver

The Las Vegas Raiders Amik Robertson spoke with us from the locker room about his touchdown in a big win over the Denver Broncos

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders not only got their first win of the 2022 NFL campaign on Sunday, but they did it over an AFC West division rival in the Denver Broncos.

One of the reasons for that win was a rare defensive touchdown by defensive back Amik Robertson.

We caught up with him in the locker room after the contest, where he discussed that score.  You can watch it here:

That Las Vegas Raiders travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs next. That game is on Monday, Oct. 10, and it can be seen on ESPN. The game starts at 8:15 p.m. EDT/5:15 p.m. PDT.

